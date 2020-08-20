New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916998/?utm_source=GNW



Indonesia motorcycle market is the third largest market in the world with sales of over 6 million units in 2019 and the electric two wheeler market is also forecast to witness double digit growth rate until 2025.However, high charging time can hinder the growth of the market.



Additionally, increasing online sales of electric vehicles coupled with growing domestic manufacturing would further steer growth in the Indonesia two wheeler market during the next five years.



As of 2020, the country has witnessed low sales of electric two wheeler mainly due to novel COVID-19; however, government support in the form of incentives and schemes aimed at encouraging manufacturing of electric vehicles, will drive the Indonesia electric two wheeler market through 2025.



Indonesia electric two wheeler market can be segregated based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, region and company.In terms of battery type, market can be bifurcated into lithium ion and lead acid.



Lead acid battery is expected to dominate the market until 2025 due to its cost effectiveness; however, the other battery type, i.e. lithium ion or Li-ion is expected to witness significant demand due to low charging time when compared with its lead acid counterpart.



Based on vehicle type, electric moped or scooters dominated the market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. This is due to growing number of female drivers and maneuverability offered by moped or scooters.



Major companies operating in the electric two wheeler market of Indonesia include Zero Motorcycles Inc., Segway, Inc., Viar Motor Indonesia, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, Xiaomi Corp., PT Wijaya Karya Tbk, among others. The companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new products with increased speed and low charging time so as to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Indonesia electric two wheeler market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast Indonesia electric two wheeler market based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Indonesia electric two wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Indonesia electric two wheeler market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Indonesia electric two wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indonesia electric two wheeler market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of Indonesia electric two wheeler market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electric two wheeler manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric two wheeler market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Indonesia electric two wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Electric Motorcycle

o Electric Scooters/Mopeds

• Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Battery Capacity:

o <25 Ah

o >25 Ah

• Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Li-ion

• Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Region:

o Java

o Sumatra

o Kalimantan

o Bali & Nusa Tenggara



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Indonesia electric two wheeler market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





