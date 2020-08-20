SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , a leading document automation software for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced an upgraded integration is available on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering sales teams to close deals lightning fast. Sales teams use PandaDoc to improve deal workflow, insights, and speed without compromising the customer experience. The new Lightning-ready Salesforce integration enables sales teams to respond to customers’ feedback quickly and feel more in control over deal documents.



The new Salesforce integration package includes new customization options to help Salesforce administrators enable their sales teams to create a smoother user experience. Other features include:

New import functionality with the ability to update documents on the fly when deals change.

Linking feature helps to keep track of deal-related documents within Salesforce.

More easily track opportunity status from PandaDoc so that sales managers can quickly see real-time progress of deals and documents in either system.

The upgraded integration can be efficiently switched from Salesforce Classic to Lightning without breaking existing deal and document flows.

“As an all-in-one solution, PandaDoc is easy to use and ready to scale, helping companies of all sizes stay competitive from proposal to close," said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing for PandaDoc. "Enhancing our Salesforce integration is a natural step in our commitment to help our customers close more deals.”

A Track-Record of Improved Workflows

JumpCrew, the leading B2B outsourced sales and marketing solutions provider, has been using PandaDoc on Salesforce to transform the company’s revenue-generating teams since 2018.

Prior to standardizing with PandaDoc, JumpCrew used a business document solution primarily known for its eSignatures but it lacked meaningful Salesforce integration and was complicated for their sales teams to manage. Since deploying PandaDoc and integrating it with Salesforce, JumpCrew’s sales reps are able to automate the creation of their contracts with accurately populated information in just around three minutes, saving hours of back and forth and editing. PandaDoc for Salesforce also gives the JumpCrew team flexibility to make contract adjustments on the fly and gain more visibility into the way their prospects interact with the content within documents.

“When we finally turned on the PandaDoc-Salesforce integration, it significantly removed some of the steps that we were having to go through to get contracts out previously,” said Jarron Vosburg, VP of Sales for JumpCrew. “PandaDoc has transformed Salesforce into our single source of truth, which has been a huge value-add for us. It’s also given us a lot of additional bandwidth since we no longer have to juggle a million tools,”

The new PandaDoc Salesforce integration is now available. Download the latest integration package from the Salesforce AppExchange .

PandaDoc will share best practices for integration with Salesforce in a webinar on August 26th, 2020 at 8am Pacific. Register for the webinar at https://www.pandadoc.com/library/webinar-salesforce-pandadoc-turn-your-crm-into-a-deal-closing-machine/ .

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit pandadoc.com.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 20,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Lightning, Essentials and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact: Amanda Tsang PandaDoc