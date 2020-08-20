Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx Foods (OTC:PNNX) has announced the ability to share rewards, discounts, and offers on three new platforms with its patent-pending web app YourSocialOffers.com (YSO), lending more flexibility as they continue to grow.



Added to their growing platforms is Pinterest, the fourth most popular social media platform in the United States. Pinterest is a visual discovery engine for finding and pinning ideas like recipes, home, and style inspiration, including discounts, offers, and rewards that apply utilizing https://YourSocialOffers.com. YSO Merchants and users can now pin directly to their Pinterest account.

YSO also added WhatsApp, an American freeware, cross-platform messaging, and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, makes voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media such as offers from YSO. What makes this app appealing is that it works on various phone and computer operating systems. Therefore, creating a new way for YSO users to share rewards with their friends and a new way for merchant offers to be communicated to new and existing customers. According to Oberlo.com https://www.oberlo.com/blog/whatsapp-statistics around the globe, 1.6 billion WhatsApp users access the app every month.

Lastly, merchants and users can now share on Reddit. Reddit ranks as the 19th most visited website in the U.S. and the world, according to Alexa Internet, with 55% of its user base coming from the United States. Registered members can submit content such as links, text posts, and images. This content is then voted up or down by other members. Posts are organized by subject to user-created boards called "subreddits," which cover various topics such as news, politics, science, movies, video games, music, books, sports, fitness, cooking, and pets, and image-sharing. Submissions with more up-votes appear towards the top of their subreddit and, ultimately, on the site's front page if they receive enough up-votes. According to Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, "Because of the nature of Reddit, it is an exciting social media network to join because it represents a viral launching ground social media."

YourSocialOffers.com continues to offer more flexibility to meet the needs of all merchants and users on their site. YSO is reporting to add more social media launches coming and more features to launch in the upcoming weeks and months.

Sunny Sweet, CMO of Pennexx, states, "Every time we integrate with a new social media platform, we extend the reach of YSO's offers by millions or even a billion users. These are exciting times for YSO as we develop our company, deploy new features, and create value for our users, merchants, and shareholders."

Users can go to https://yoursocialoffers.com/search.php to see current offers and upon registering share those offers on these new social media platforms as well as Facebook and Twitter, which were already available.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US): Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

For additional information, visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.