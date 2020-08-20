Pune, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food packaging equipment market size is projected to reach USD 23.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Integration of automation tools with food packaging processes will accelerate the expansion of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.
Deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) by food packaging companies has raised the food safety quotient considerably in recent years. For instance, many companies are utilizing the Automated Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) checklists throughout the manufacturing, production, and transport processes to gather consistent data and put in place appropriate safety norms. Similarly, manufacturers are adopting Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to effectively monitor the distribution and supply chain as well as ensure proper warehousing practices. Together, smart technologies are furthering the progress of the food packaging machinery market.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-packaging-equipment-market-101803
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled economic activities across the globe. Businesses are undergoing severe downturn, some more than the others. We aim to equip businesses with a comprehensive impact analysis of the current pandemic on different markets, based on our expertise and experience in market intelligence
The report states that the global market value stood at USD 17.43 billion in 2019. It also offers the following:
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-packaging-equipment-market-101803
Market Restraint
Rising Pollution Levels from Food Packaging to Challenge Market Growth
The materials used for food packaging processes, mainly plastic derivatives, are designed for single-use purposes. Their high popularity is based on the fact that they lengthen the shelf-life of the packaged item. However, these materials are also responsible for elevating pollution levels in the environment. For example, during its 2018 annual beach cleanup, the US-based environmental advocacy group, Ocean Conservancy, found food packaging to be the second most common trash item littered around the beaches across the country. This finding is further bolstered by the US Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) revelation that food packaging materials constitute roughly half of the total municipal solid waste in the country. Moreover, the retrieved materials are scarcely recycled. The EPA, for instance, reported that in 2014, 63% of the 258 million tons of municipal waste was of packaging materials and out of this only 35% was recycled or composted. Environmental concerns associated with the packaging industry may obstruct the food packaging equipment market growth.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-packaging-equipment-market-101803
Regional Insights
Strong Government Backing to Food Packaging Industry to Fuel the Asia Pacific Market
Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at USD 5.72 billion in 2019, is expected to occupy a commanding market position during the forecast period as governments across the region are providing strong policy and financial support to the food processing and packaging industry. For instance, India’s National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency expects the processed food industry will attract investments worth USD 33 billion by 2024.
In Europe, the market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth as manufacturers in Europe are increasingly adopting advanced food packaging equipment to comply with the stringent food safety standards framed by the European Union (EU). On the other hand, the market in North America is predicted to grow steadily on account of high demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods across the region.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainable Packaging Solutions to be the New Growth Strategy for Key Players
Competitors in the food packaging technology and equipment market are increasingly focusing on designing, developing, and launching sustainable packaging offerings to reduce the carbon footprint of this industry. As a result, players are ramping up investments in R&D to come up with path-breaking innovations and facilitate the progress of the global market.
Industry Developments:
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Food Packaging Equipment Market Report are:
Quick Buy – Food Packaging Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101803
Detailed Table of Content
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/food-packaging-equipment-market-101803
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Processed Meat Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Frozen, Canned, and Chilled), Animal Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027
Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Equipment Type (Heat Exchangers, Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Blending & Mixing Equipment, Carbonation Equipment), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Beverages, Non-Carbonated Beverages, Dairy-based Beverages), And Geography Forecast Till 2026
Fluid Handling Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Pumps, Control Valves, Storage Tanks, Others), By End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food Processing, Power Generation, Marine, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026
Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Processing Equipment, Packaging Equipment, and Service Equipment), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/food-packaging-equipment-market-9450
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: