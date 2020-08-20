New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916976/?utm_source=GNW



Ethiopia two wheeler market is projected to grow at CAGR of above 5% by 2025 in value terms, owing to government initiatives to develop the transportation system.Ethiopia’s public transportation system lacks effective management for meeting the growing trip frequency and the need of mobility of people as well as goods, which is likely to propel the demand of two wheelers in the next five years.



Moreover, poor access to workplace, education, health and other services due to ineffective public transport network in Ethiopia has led to two wheelers emerging out as a prominent mode of transport in the country.



Based on the vehicle type, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in terms of volume and the segment is expected to maintain its position in the next five years, owing to high adoption in areas of heavy traffic congestion, utilitarian nature of two wheelers and high demand of motorcycles among tourists.



Major companies operating in the two wheeler market of Ethiopia are Honda Motors, Harley Davidson, Piaggio, BMW, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, TVS Motor Company etc.The companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new products with increased speed to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Two Wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in Ethiopia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major Two Wheeler companies in Ethiopia.

The analyst calculated the market size for Ethiopia Two Wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of various engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market-size.



Key Target Audience:



• Two Wheeler Manufacturers

• Dealers

• Automotive OEMs

• Two Wheeler Component Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity Type:

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 250-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market Market, By Region:

o Addis Ababa, Harari & Oromia Regions

o Amhara, Tigray & Benishangul-Gumuz Regions

o Southern Nations & Gambela Regions

o Somali, Afar & Dire Dawa Regions



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two Wheeler Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916976/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001