MT GILEAD, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to explosive growth in sales in multiple markets of LSI’s performance additives and oils and custom lubricant solutions for industrial clients, Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) announces LSI Chemical®.



The mission for LSI Chemical is to become the premier international oil and fuel additive leader focused on Nano additive technology and development of innovative base oils through product development, partnerships and acquisition opportunities.

New products planned by LSI Chemical will incorporate the company’s true Nano technology, colorless Nano particles, patented additives and surface treatment processes and Group V Esters/Group IV PAO to ensure no solubility issues and superior performance. LSI Chemical products will soon be introduced for a variety of industries and markets. The market focus will be additives and base oils for racing, engine, marine and industrial oils. For the diesel additive market, the focus will be on products for large trucking fleets, marine, mines and fuel jobbers around the world.

LSI Chemical’s soon to be introduced additives will be unlike any currently on the market. Formulated from Group V Esters with friction modifiers and base oils, LSI has solved one of the largest issues with nano-particles - keeping them suspended over time to ensure an unsurpassed level of performance and product appearance. Without this longtime suspension of nano-particles (Carbon, Tungsten Oxide, Molybdenum Disulfide and more), additives for many industries have experienced solubility issues.

LSI Chemical President Todd Cawley, says, “With over 25 years’ experience in this highly technical industry, it is exciting to work for a company that is at the forefront of developing leading edge processes that will revolutionize how Nano technology is used in the fuel and oil additive industries. Our research and development is not cutting edge, but I would venture to say bleeding edge. Our additives will soon be a game changer that will improve products for many different industries and markets in the USA and around the world.”

LSI Chemical Vice President of Research and Development Kevin Adams adds, “LSI Chemical will utilize our state-of-the-art laboratory to test our additives in your existing formula(s) to find the perfect balance of performance and function. We will then provide you with results to sell and market an improved product with greater benefits. Our lab of scientists are easily accessible and available to help develop products that meet your needs, all in an easy, hassle-free process.”

For more information about LSI Chemical, visit LSIchemical.com or call toll free 800-341-6516, or watch this video for more details. For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), visit LubricationSpecialties.com or call toll free 800-341-6516.

