Bangladesh two-wheeler market is expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of above 6% in value terms, from 2021 to 2025, owing to the increasing two-wheeler sales in the country over the recent years.The city-dwellers and office goers prefer using motor-cycles in a bid to avoid high congestion on road.



Motorcycles are also widely adopted in the rural areas due to the poor road infrastructure.Economic factors such as high economic growth, rising population and increasing spending power of the costumers is attracting the major players in the two-wheeler market to Bangladesh as the nearby markets such as India and China are more matured.



The increasing arrival of key players such as Honda, Yamaha who are setting up production facilities in the country is likely to act as a driver for the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing interest of women as potential customers, lower maintenance services and replacement parts as compared to four-wheelers is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



Lockdown due to COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the sales of two wheeler in the country in 2020; however, technological advancements in engine capacities, introduction of newer models by the manufacturers are expected to drive market through 2025.



Based on the vehicle type, the motorcycle segment lead the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of two-wheelers due to low-maintenance, easy availability of finance and popularity among office goers to avoid traffic congestion. Electric two-wheeler segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2025 due to rising need of shifting to alternate means to transportation to curb pollution and conserve fossil fuels.



Major companies operating in the two wheeler market of Bangladesh are Honda Motors, Harley Davidson, Piaggio, BMW, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, TVS Motor Company etc. The companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new products with increased speed to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Two-Wheeler Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market based on vehicle type, engine capacity and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Two-Wheeler Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers operating in Bangladesh.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and regional presence of all major two-wheeler companies in Bangladesh.

The analyst calculated the market size for Bangladesh two-wheeler market using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of various engine capacities was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market-size.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-Wheeler Manufacturers

• Dealers

• Automotive OEMs

• Two-Wheeler Component Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity Type:

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 250-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market, By Region:

o Dhaka

o Chittagong

o Rajshahi

o Khulna

o Sylhet

o Rangpur

o Barisal



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Two-Wheeler Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





