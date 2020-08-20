New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location-based Services (LBS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818003/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Media & Entertainment segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The Location-based Services (LBS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 19.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.
Retail Segment to Record 24.5% CAGR
In the global Retail segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 472-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818003/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Location-based Services (LBS) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Location-based Services (LBS) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Location-based Services (LBS) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Transportation (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Transportation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Retail (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Government & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Government & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Government & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Assisted GPS (A-GPS) (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Assisted GPS (A-GPS) (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Assisted GPS (A-GPS) (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: GPS (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: GPS (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: GPS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Enhanced GPS (E-GPS) (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Enhanced GPS (E-GPS) (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Enhanced GPS (E-GPS) (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
(Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
(Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
(Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Observed Time Difference (OTD) (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Observed Time Difference (OTD) (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Observed Time Difference (OTD) (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Cell ID (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Cell ID (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Cell ID (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Wi-Fi (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 45: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: Location-Based Advertising (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Location-Based Advertising (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 48: Location-Based Advertising (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Business Intelligence & Analytics (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Business Intelligence & Analytics (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 51: Business Intelligence & Analytics (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Social Networking & Entertainment (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Social Networking & Entertainment (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 54: Social Networking & Entertainment (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 55: Mapping & Navigation (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 56: Mapping & Navigation (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 57: Mapping & Navigation (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Local Search & Information (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Local Search & Information (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 60: Local Search & Information (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 61: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 63: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: United States Location-based Services (LBS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 66: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: United States Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: United States Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United States Location-based Services (LBS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 72: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 73: Canadian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 75: Canadian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Canadian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Canadian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 81: Canadian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 83: Japanese Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Japanese Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Japanese Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Location-based Services (LBS) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Chinese Location-based Services (LBS) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Location-based Services (LBS) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Chinese Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Location-based Services (LBS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 100: European Location-based Services (LBS) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Location-based Services (LBS) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: European Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: European Location-based Services (LBS) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: French Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: French Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 116: French Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: French Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 121: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Location-based Services (LBS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: German Location-based Services (LBS) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: German Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Location-based Services (LBS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Demand for Location-based Services (LBS) in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Italian Location-based Services (LBS) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Italian Demand for Location-based Services (LBS) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 140: United Kingdom Location-based Services (LBS) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 146: United Kingdom Location-based Services (LBS) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 148: Spanish Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 149: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 150: Spanish Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Spanish Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Spanish Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 155: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 156: Spanish Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 157: Russian Location-based Services (LBS) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Russian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Russian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Russian Location-based Services (LBS) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Location-based Services (LBS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 166: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 167: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 172: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 173: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 181: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 184: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 187: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Australian Location-based Services (LBS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Australian Location-based Services (LBS) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Australian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Australian Location-based Services (LBS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 196: Indian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 197: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 198: Indian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Indian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Indian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 203: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 204: Indian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 205: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: South Korean Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: South Korean Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: South Korean Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 214: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 215: Rest of Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Location-based Services (LBS) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Location-based Services (LBS) in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Rest of Asia-Pacific Location-based Services (LBS)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Latin American Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 224: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Latin American Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 226: Latin American Demand for Location-based Services
(LBS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 228: Latin American Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 230: Latin American Location-based Services (LBS)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 231: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 232: Latin American Demand for Location-based Services
(LBS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Location-based Services (LBS) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Latin American Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 235: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 236: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 237: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 240: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 241: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 242: Location-based Services (LBS) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Argentinean Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 244: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 245: Brazilian Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 246: Brazilian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 247: Brazilian Location-based Services (LBS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 248: Brazilian Location-based Services (LBS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 249: Brazilian Location-based Services (LBS) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Location-based Services (LBS) Quantitative Demand
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818003/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: