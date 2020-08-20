Annapolis, MD, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapolis, MD – August 20, 2020 – The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, is stepping out with a reimagined guest experience inside and out following a comprehensive, multi-million dollar renovation. From the exterior to the 150 guest rooms to the extensive meetings and event spaces, the timeless charm of seaside hospitality both the hotel and destination are known for, shine brighter than ever.

“The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel has always offered an unmatched experience here in Annapolis,” said General Manager Matt Nelson. “The thoughtful design takes this gem that has stood watch over the beautiful Annapolis Harbor for decades to a welcomed new level and the feedback from guests past and present has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The expression “fair winds and following seas” has long been used to wish safe travel at sea, offering a sense of security and peace meant to comfort any traveler. At the newly renovated Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, the only hotel in the destination situated on the water, this mantra is lived out in every gracious detail thanks to Washington, D.C.-based design firm Baskervill. The renovation brings the historic hotel’s harborside location inside with a maritime-inspired design.

Upon arrival, immediately noticeable is the building’s original brick façade, now a welcoming white, set off beautifully by new awnings, lighting, furniture, and planters to complete the contemporary-meets-coastal-classic look. Ocean hues of blues, grays, and tans beckon guests in, richly layering fabric and textural accents, complemented by natural materials in furniture and accessories throughout the rooms and public areas. An eclectic collection of artwork, curated assortment of furniture and organic patterns inspired by the graceful movement of the winds and seas gives the space a charming and residential feel, all complemented by unparalleled harbor views.

Enhancing the existing water and vibrant city views, each of the 150 guest rooms and the signature Waterfront Harbor Suite boast thoughtful details inspired by elements of a sailboat, with warm tones and textures derived from the sailboat cabins in the hull of a vintage seafaring vessel. Featuring walnut hardwood floors reminiscent of a boat deck and a tufted channel headboard with brass nailheads inspired by nautical hardware, guests are welcomed with bright white linens with coastal blue trim. Bathrooms have been completely redone in tonal blues and whites.

For meetings, events, and weddings, The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel is unmatched with its newly renovated 9 event rooms, over 6,000 square feet of interior event space plus 8,500 square feet of adjoining outdoor event space with stunning harbor views. In the Chesapeake Ballroom, which walks out to an open-air patio event and dining space overlooking the Annapolis Harbor, subtle nautical influences imbue the space with warmth and familiarity. The essence of a historic, seaside town is infused into all aspects, resulting in an upscale, authentic sense of place.

"It is a rare opportunity to be able to transform a hotel in its entirety – to really see the concept take shape in every space and detail from the inside out. We worked in close collaboration with Hersha Hotels and Resorts to really make their vision a reality,” said Baskervill Principal Adrienne Scribner, CID, ASID, NCIDQ, who led design for the project.

The location of the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel is irreplaceable and visitors find there is no better place from which to launch their Annapolis exploration, or get down to business with ease. The iconic hotel is also home to Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, a waterfront favorite regional restaurant and bar. As the only hotel on the Annapolis waterfront, and surrounded by the bustling boating culture of The Chesapeake Bay, the property is also adjacent to the town square, the Annapolis Yacht Basin and Annapolis Yacht Club. Located at the pedestrian core of the remarkably walkable city and a short walk from the Main Gate of the United States Naval Academy, the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel is an ideal destination for leisure and business travelers.

Annapolis Waterfront is participating in Hersha Hotels and Resorts Rest Assured Program™, outlined in their COVID-10 updates here. The Rest Assured Program™ is a 5-point program to ensure guests and staff are safe while on property. The program includes increased cleaning and sanitation measures, reimagined guest services, innovative accommodations and proactive communication between staff and guests.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://autograph-hotels.marriott.com/ or call 888-773-0786.

About HHM

HHM, formerly known as Hersha Hospitality Management, operates nearly 135 hotels across the United States. It provides turnkey hotel management, investment, and development services for independent hotels and leading brand affiliations through Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. HHM’s highly experienced team is accustomed to serving as a fiduciary to publicly traded companies, joint ventures, institutional real estate owners and private investors. Additional information on HHM can be found at hhmhospitality.com.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 180 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or follow along to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

