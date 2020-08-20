Kicks off with Digital Pharma Innovation Week Virtual Event in October



NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex ’s Fierce Life Sciences announces the new and improved Fierce Pharma Marketing, a year-round network for buyers and sellers engaged in pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization.

The new community is part of Questex’s strategic direction of tying a portfolio of industry leading events with thought-leading content to deliver audiences with the tools they need in one location to make the right connections, understand the trends and discover new opportunities to grow their businesses. With 50,000 subscribers to the Fierce Pharma Marketing newsletter and over 8,000 attendees to live and virtual events, Questex offers unrivalled access to this very influential community.

“Fierce Pharma Marketing delivers essential content through multiple channels to reach pharma business professionals – combining our industry leading website, virtual and live event audiences into one community. With news and insights from our editors and industry experts, we help our audience navigate the buyer’s journey giving them the information they need, when and where they need it all in one environment,” said Rhiannon James, Group President, Questex.

Fierce Pharma Marketing includes:



The Digital Pharma Innovation Week virtual event, which takes place October 26-30, 2020, delivers five days of more than 50 presentations, panels and case studies from over 75 speakers focused on defining their approach for digital innovation. Each day will feature keynotes from pharma thought leaders and deep dive sessions across five main topic areas — HCP, Patient Solutions, Analytics, Omnichannel Engagement and Media. The virtual event brings together the audiences from Digital Pharma East, Digital Pharma West, Digital Pharma Europe and the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. To learn more about the Digital Pharma Innovation Week virtual event, click here .



The Fierce Pharma website delivers news and insights to the pharma industry. The Fierce Pharma Marketing newsletter will increase its frequency to three times a week in September. Register for the Fierce Pharma Marketing newsletter here .



The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards is an annual awards program that honors the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies in the life sciences industry. Winners will be revealed in October during the Digital Pharma Innovation Week virtual event.



Video interviews throughout the year showcase thought leaders and bring experts to life.



Resource Centers keep audiences engaged in topic-relevant content provided by sponsors.



Roundtables offer an open dialogue with industry thought leaders.



Digital Pharma Connect offers one-on-one meetings with buyers and sellers.



Marketing opportunities include display ads, webinars, whitepapers, Audience Extension, content channels as well as virtual and live event sponsorships.

In addition, Fierce Life Sciences has appointed Beth Snyder Bulik as Senior Editor of Fierce Pharma and the Fierce Pharma Marketing newsletter. Bulik will lead Fierce’s expansion and investment in pharma marketing content. Bulik has also been named Editorial Advisor to the Digital Pharma series of events and will become a member of its Advisory Board . With more than a decade of content expertise, Bulik has been a contributing writer for Fierce Pharma and has written for a variety of outlets including Advertising Age, American Way, American Baby, Business 2.0, Telephony magazine and Texas Business. Bulik can be reached on Twitter @BethSBulik or via email at bbulik@questex.com .

Tracy Staton, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma added, “Beth has been a guiding light for our Fierce Pharma Marketing coverage for four years, and we’re thrilled that she’ll be steering our latest expansion. Her expertise in the field and her broad network of contacts will help us deliver insightful and compelling editorial coverage and events, whether a one-on-one chat with a newsmaker or a slate of keynotes and panels like Digital Pharma Innovation Week.”

To learn more about Digital Pharma Innovation Week, click here . For Digital Pharma Innovation Week sponsorship opportunities, click here .

