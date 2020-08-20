Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- FanRoom Live has announced its latest celebrity host, fan-favorite Holland Roden. The popular Hollywood actress of the Teen Wolf and Channel Zero: Butcher's Block fame will host fans in a virtual interactive meet-up on the FanRoom Live platform on Sunday, August 30th . FanRoom Live is a digital platform that connects actors, authors, comedians, athletes, and celebrities to their fans in an intimate platform of virtual events conducted like “town-hall” meetings. FanRoom Live events feature Q&A sessions, giving fans access never experienced before.



The well-liked actress was born in Texas, Dallas, and attended UCLA where she majored in molecular biology and women’s studies. With plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon, Holland branched out of her area of expertise and became an actor. She is best known for her role as Lydia Martin in popular TV series Teen Wolf. Cast with Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelly Hennig, Tyler Hoechling, and Crystal Reed, Holland contributed brilliant performances that endeared her to fans. She won the Choice Summer TV Actress at the Teen Choice Awards and the Best Ensemble with Tyler Posey and others at the Young Hollywood Awards.

In addition to her success with MTV’s Teen Wolf, Holland has been praised for her portrayal of Zoe Woods in Channel Zero: Butcher's Block (2018), Syfy's anthology series. That series starred Paul Schneider, Fiona Shaw, Olivia Luccardi, Louisa D’Oliveira, Rutger Hauer, Natalie Brown, Shaun Benson, Luca Villacis, and Amy Forsyth. With close to two decades in Hollywood, Holland Roden was featured in TV drama series such as Grey’s Anatomy (2012), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2007), 12 Miles of Bad Road, Lost, and Cold Case, in 2008, Pushed, Weeds, and Community, in 2009, Criminal Minds and The Event in 2010, as well as MacGyver and Jane the Novela in 2018 and 2019. Holland was featured in short films such as Bring it On: Fight to the Finish (2009), House of Dust (2013), and Escape Room 2 (Scheduled for 2021).

“Holland Roden has a fanbase that extends across multiple countries and continents. Welcoming an actress of her repute and popularity is a testament to our commitment to helping fans stay happy and entertained by connecting them with their favorite celebrities,” said Jeff Krauss, Co-Founder, and Co-Creator of FanRoom Live. FanRoom is the collaboration of an actor/producer, talent agent and celebrity event producer in response to the pandemic that stilled the entertainment industry. Cedric the Entertainer, award-winning actor, producer, and comedian, Mich Faulkner, CEO of 123 Talent, and Jeff Krauss, President of event production and entertainment company IE Group, designed a new reality. They brought on Co-EP & host Chanel Omari (CO Productions), as well as, CO-EP and Co-Host, Jae Benjamin. Pooling their talents and resources, they created a solution for fans to meet artists on an exciting new platform.

Previous guests of FanRoom Live include Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, Brant Daugherty, Richard Kline, Kurt Angle and George Wayne the former Vanity Fair scribe. Adding to the excitement during one episode, “FanRoom Live Co-Host & Co-EP Jae Benjamin surprised celebrity host Brant Daughtery and co-creator Cedric The Entertainer with $400,000 in high-end one-of-a-kind-artwork painted by Sabel Prouse with Lieuchi as gifts live on behalf of the FanRoom Live team”. The excitement continues to build as the content evolves.

FanRoom Live is the unique platform presenting Holland. The virtual meeting’s a profound response to uncertain times with no precedent. COVID, social distancing and lack of interaction has imploded our sense of normal. Technological innovations are interactive and supportive, giving an immediacy to fan interaction with special meet ‘n’ greet as well as Q&A sessions. Holland will host her fans on FanRoom Live on August 30th. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the FanRoom Live website at www.fanroomlive.com .

https://youtu.be/BK54NZUFtqI

https://youtu.be/2rrdc_ckbys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxqEGiHo-WM&feature=youtu.be

To find out about more upcoming celebrity events on FanRoom, visit FanRoomLive.com

