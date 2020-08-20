New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myanmar Conveyor Systems Market By Type, By Location, By Load, By Operation, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916960/?utm_source=GNW



A conveyor system is a mechanical goods handling equipment, for translocating materials from one place to another.It has gained substantial demand from industrial sector in recent past years due to process automation.



Myanmar conveyor systems market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Myanmar conveyor systems market is driven by the mounting requirement for managing large quantities of bulky goods.



Moreover, growing investments in food & beverage, automotive sector, among others is further bolstering the market growth in the country. Additionally, growing industrialization coupled with need of automation in order to minimize the manufacturing costs and waste are further driving the market in the country.



The Myanmar conveyor systems market is segmented based type, location, load, operation, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into belt, roller, overhead, floor, pallet, crescent, cable and bucket.



Among them, the belt conveyor is estimated to dominate the conveyor market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period on account of its widespread use in numerous industries such as food & beverages, airport, electronics, warehouse & distribution and mining.This belt conveyor segment is projected to see increased demand as these industries will continue to witness growth in the coming years.



In addition to this, belt conveyors offer several benefits in conveying variety of goods of regular or irregular shape, large or small products, light or heavy weight, which is boosting the segment growth in the market. Also, the crescent type of conveyor is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period which can be accredited to the fact that these conveyors are very easy to handle, customize and to clean.

Major players operating in the Myanmar conveyor systems market include Emerson Myanmar Ltd., Gurukrupa Wirenetting Industries, Eternal Co., Ltd (Dongil Rubber Belt), General Machinery Trading Co., Ltd, Siemens Myanmar, Continental Conveyor Ltd., Honeywell Pte Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Taikisha Myanmar Co., Ltd. and others. The companies are adopting advanced strategies such as contract/agreements in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, product launches and expansion. For instance, renowned groups like Swisslog and Dematic Group have adopted acquisition as part of their strategy to build up their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Myanmar conveyor systems market.

• To classify and forecast Myanmar conveyor systems market based on type, location, load, operation, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Myanmar conveyor systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Myanmar conveyor systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Myanmar conveyor systems market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Myanmar conveyor systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Conveyor systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to conveyor systems

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers/suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Myanmar conveyor systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Belt

o Roller

o Overhead

o Floor

o Pallet

o Crescent

o Cable

o Bucket

• Market, By Location:

o In-Floor Conveyors

o On-Floor Conveyors & Overhead

• Market, By Load:

o Unit Load

o Bulk Load

• Market, By Operation:

o Semi-automatic

o Automatic

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Warehouse & Distribution

o Food & Beverage

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Mining

o Airport

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Mandalay Region

o Shan State

o Ayeyarwady Region

o Yangon Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Myanmar conveyor systems market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001