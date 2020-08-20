New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ion Exchange Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$804.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $355.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$355.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$327.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$222.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ion Exchange Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ion Exchange Resins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ion Exchange Resins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cationic Resins (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cationic Resins (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cationic Resins (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Anionic Resins (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Anionic Resins (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Anionic Resins (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ion Exchange Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion
Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ion Exchange Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Ion Exchange Resins Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion
Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 105: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Ion Exchange Resins Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Ion Exchange Resins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Ion Exchange Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Ion Exchange Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ion Exchange Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ion Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 146: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 184: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion
Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Ion Exchange Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Ion Exchange Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 222: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: