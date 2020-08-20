New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ion Exchange Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$804.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $355.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$355.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$327.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$222.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aldex Chemical Company, Ltd.

Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

Auchtel Products Ltd.

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eichrom Technologies, LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Finex Oy

Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons AB

Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Ovivo, Inc.

Purolite Corporation

ResinTech, Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Sunresin New Materials Co., Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ion Exchange Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ion Exchange Resins Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ion Exchange Resins Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cationic Resins (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cationic Resins (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cationic Resins (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Anionic Resins (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Anionic Resins (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Anionic Resins (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Metal & Mining (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ion Exchange Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion

Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ion Exchange Resins Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Ion Exchange Resins Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: French Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion

Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 105: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 129: Ion Exchange Resins Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Ion Exchange Resins Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Ion Exchange Resins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Ion Exchange Resins Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ion Exchange Resins:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ion Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ion Exchange Resins Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 146: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Ion Exchange Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Ion Exchange Resins Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Ion Exchange Resins Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 177: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 183: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 184: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 185: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Ion Exchange Resins: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ion

Exchange Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Ion Exchange Resins Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ion Exchange Resins in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Ion Exchange Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Ion Exchange Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Ion Exchange Resins Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Ion Exchange Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Ion Exchange Resins Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Ion Exchange Resins Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Ion Exchange Resins Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Ion Exchange Resins Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Ion Exchange Resins Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 222: Ion Exchange Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 30

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001