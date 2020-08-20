An extraordinary general meeting of Aqua Bio Technology ASA ("ABT" or the "Company") will be held on 11 September 2020 at 10.00 (CEST) at Advokatfirmaet CLP DA, Sommerrogata 13-15, 0255 Oslo.

Attached is the notice of the extraordinary general meeting together with attendance and proxy form.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the Company encourages the shareholders to refrain from attending the general meeting in person and to give authorization to vote for the shares.

Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting is requested to notify the Company as set out in the notice within 10 September 2020 at 16:00 (CEST)- In case of attendance by proxy, the proxy form is requested submitted to be received by the Company within the same date.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment