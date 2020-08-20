New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW

2% in 2020 as the pandemic disrupted world hangs onto the internet to alleviate the impact of lockdowns and social distancing. New high-speed broadband connections and subscriptions will continue to rise taking the FTTH/B market to US$34.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a 12.4% CAGR over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. The internet along with its entire ecosystem is witnessing a revolutionizing impact as the COVID-19 pandemic changes human relationship with technology. Internet and its allied technologies are witnessing growth and newfound importance as they become critical vehicles to not just fight the pandemic but also survive its impact. Businesses are migrating online to ensure business continuity amid unprecedented times that have separated employees from their workplaces. Governments are utilizing mobile apps and GPS technologies to track, monitor citizens health and identify and quarantine infected people. Hospitals have shifted to telemedicine to safely deliver healthcare services as physical outpatient (OP) centers close down. The over 4 billion people shut up at homes as a result of the shelter-in-place orders have increased their use of internet video, chat and messaging platforms and services to remain in touch in friends and family. The internet in short has become the umbilical cord to the outside world for society and businesses alike amidst the pandemic.



Global online traffic in a single week ending April-20 spiked by 28%, while online transactions rose by 48% & average page views by 30%. Video chat services like Google Duo, Next-door, and House party have all witnessed large increases in traffic since January 2020. Similar popular work from home (WFH) remote collaboration apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Classroom, have skyrocket to popularity. Market cap of Zoom Communications in just a few months has exploded to US$48.7 billion, bigger than the combined market cap of the world’s top 7 airline companies. While consumers cut spending on other non-essential products like clothing and furnishings, spending on digital offerings is increasing as media consumption increases. Overall internet usage has increased by over 75%, while streaming content spiked by over 15%. In-home media consumption is rising to unprecedented levels. Worldwide online watching of news has risen by 67%, while time spent on messaging services has risen by over 50%. Engagement with different digital devices is also rising. There is over a 35% increase in desktop PC usage as evidenced by the increase in desktop browser use and a 70% and 40% increase in smartphone and laptop uses.



As offices and schools worldwide move into the basements and living rooms of homes, cable modem, an important piece of network hardware that allows computers to connect to the internet, is witnessing uninterrupted gains. With home IT suddenly assuming critical importance, consumers are focusing on acquiring new internet connections and upgrading existing connections and broadband speeds to enable multiple home devices to hook-up to the internet without speed degradation. As a result, new residential internet connections are creating a parallel demand for modems and routers. Classified as an essential service, ISPs are upgrading internet infrastructure with no interruptions in new installations and maintenance. The scenario is largely benefiting the expansion of fiber Infrastructure as businesses parks, industries, consumers and governments scramble to migrate processes to the internet to maintain business continuity.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: 50 to 100 Mbps (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: 50 to 100 Mbps (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: 50 to 100 Mbps (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 100Mbps to 1 Gbps (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 100Mbps to 1 Gbps (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: 100Mbps to 1 Gbps (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: TV (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: TV (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: TV (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: VoIP (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: VoIP (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: VoIP (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 53: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 59: French Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Russia

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 92: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 123: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 140: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 143: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Brazil

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 162: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 182: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 192: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 193: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 199: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Fiber-to-the-Home/Building

(FTTH/B) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in Africa

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 105

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001