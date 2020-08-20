New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peru Industrial Valves Market By Type of Valve, By Product, By Material Type, By Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916936/?utm_source=GNW



Peru industrial valves market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The Peru industrial valves market is driven by the increased need for industrial valves from oil and gas production, smart city development initiatives, high demand for predictive maintenance techniques from different manufacturing industries, among others.



Additionally, increasing use of industrial valves in desalination activities is further expected to propel the market over the next five years.



The Peru industrial valves market is segmented based on type of valve, product, material type, size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.Based on the type of valve, the market can be fragmented into ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, plug and others.



The plug valve segment is expected to hold significant market share during the next five years attributable to their widespread use in flow control and isolation applications, including clean and dirty water, sewage, sludge and slurries, air, and other services.Based on size, the market can be categorized into up to 1”, 1–6”, 6–25”, 25–50”, 50” and above.



The 1–6” size segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for transportation and energy & power based applications in various end user industries.



Major players operating in the Peru industrial valves market include Emerson Peru, KSB Perú S.A., Singer Valve Inc., ORBINOX Group Company, BERMAD PERU SAC (Marwin Valve), Samson Controls S.A. Perú, Forbes Marshall, Swagelok, Apollo Valves, Flow Valve Sistemas e Ingeniería Ltda. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Peru industrial valves market.

• To classify and forecast Peru industrial valves market based on type of valve, product, material type, size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Peru industrial valves market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Peru industrial valves market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Peru industrial valves market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Peru industrial valves market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Industrial valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial valves

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Peru industrial valves market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of Valve:

o Ball

o Butterfly

o Gate

o Globe

o Check

o Plug

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Quarter-turn Valve

o Multi-turn Valve

o Others

• Market, By Material Type:

o Cast Iron

o Steel

o Cryogenic

o Alloy Based

o Others

• Market, By Size:

o Up to 1”

o 1–6”

o 6–25”

o 25–50”

o 50” and Above

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Oil & Gas

o Refinery

o Power Generation

o Chemicals

o Water & Wastewater

o Others

• Regions:

o Eastern

o Southern

o Western

o Central

o Northern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Peru industrial valves market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001