Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement in response to market activity in its common stock.



The Company has become aware of false, defamatory, and anonymous reports posted on August 19, 2020. We believe these “reports” were intended to manipulate our stock price downward in support of short sellers. Blink Charging categorically denies the allegations and their implications.

Blink Charging will defend itself vigorously against these false allegations and is also reviewing all legal options at its disposal to hold the author(s) and the sponsors of these reports responsible for the baseless attack, which has, as of this press release, caused its stock to decrease. Shareholders are cautioned against reacting to the false statements being made, demonstrating a lack of understanding of the Company and its multiple deployment models. We stand by the data provided and described in detail in our public filings, and we urge all investors to review those filings.

We are in the process of reporting this manipulation to the appropriate regulators and have retained the Ashcroft Firm, chaired by former Attorney General John Ashcroft, to investigate this matter and take all available legal recourses.

