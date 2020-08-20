Duluth, GA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR127: Coding in Early Childhood Education to the online child care training course catalog.

Children are growing up in an increasingly digital world. Because of this, coding (a.k.a. computer programming) and computational thinking in schools are getting a lot of attention. But for many early childhood educators, it is still difficult to picture children coding in early childhood settings. Coding goes beyond a purely analytical or mathematical skill. It is now commonly thought of as a new form of literacy for the 21st century. Just like reading and writing, coding allows individuals to explore new ways of thinking, self-expression, and communication.

In recent years there has been a big national push to focus on promoting coding and computer science education. But what does coding look like for very young children and how can it fit into a playful early childhood context? This course answers these questions by providing participants with an understanding of how to support young children's (PreK-2nd grade) learning of coding and computational thinking through hands-on, playful, and creative ways. Participants will learn what coding is and how it can be used to support self-expression and creativity during the foundational early childhood years.

Early childhood coding curricula, games, and tools can help to interest children in these fields beginning in preschool and set them up for success later on. These types of early interventions and experiences help negate stereotypes and provide children with equal opportunities to progress through the STEM pipeline. Expressing themselves through a technological medium, like coding, helps children to understand themselves not just as computer scientists, but as storytellers, creators, and artists. It allows children to learn new languages and interfaces for self-expression, communication, and creativity

“The best thing teachers can do to prepare for teaching coding is to play, practice, and explore the ins and outs of their chosen interface before putting it in the hands of children,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course will give them the competence, but more importantly, the confidence, to start teaching coding in their classroom.

CUR127: Coding in Early Childhood Education is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

