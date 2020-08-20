IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – August 20, 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the half-year ended June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 7:00 am CET, and will host a conference call at 08:00am CET to discuss the results.



Conference Call

Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A session today at 08:00am CET / 07:00am GMT. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days.

To participate in the conference call, please select your phone number below and use the Conference ID: 13708865

UK / International: 0 800 756 3429

Belgium: 0 800 739 04

The Netherlands: 0 800 023 4340

US: 1-201-689-8263

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled

start time. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, or by clicking here:

https://callme.viavid.com/?callme=true&passcode=13708865&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

MDxHealth



info@mdxhealth.com







LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 646 597 6989



ir@mdxhealth.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

