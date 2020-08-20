New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thailand Solar Photovoltaic Market By Product Type, By Grid Type, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916928/?utm_source=GNW



Thailand solar photovoltaic market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Thailand solar photovoltaic market is driven by the growing demand for sustainable energy.



Additionally, supportive government initiatives & policies are further expected to propel the market through 2025. Furthermore, the growing interest of the corporate sector in procuring solar photovoltaic power to meet their renewable energy targets is further expected to fuel the market during forecast years.



The Thailand solar photovoltaic market is segmented based on product type, grid type, application, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into thin film, Multi-Si and Mono-Si.



The Mono-Si type is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period on account of their efficiency and long shelf life.Based on application, the market can be categorized into residential, non-residential/commercial and utility.



The utility application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the use of photovoltaic systems in power plant, military and defense, and space utility applications.



Due to the increasing global energy demand, the photovoltaic power plant installations are being carried out, which is the one of the reasons for the high share of the utility application in the solar photovoltaic market.



Major players operating in the Thailand solar photovoltaic market include Energy Absolute Public Companies, SPCG PCL, Symbior Energy Limited, Thai Solar Energy PLC, Trina Solar Co., Ltd (Trina Solar), Solaris Green Energy Co., Ltd., Solartron Public Company Limited, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd, ItalThai, Toyothai and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Thailand solar photovoltaic market.

• To classify and forecast Thailand solar photovoltaic market based on product type, grid type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Thailand solar photovoltaic market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Thailand solar photovoltaic market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Thailand solar photovoltaic market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Thailand solar photovoltaic market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Solar photovoltaic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to solar photovoltaic

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Thailand solar photovoltaic market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Thin film

o Multi-Si

o Mono-Si

• Market, By Grid Type:

o Grid Connected

o Off-Grid

• Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Non-Residential/Commercial

o Utility

• Market, By Region:

o Northern Region

o Southern Region

o Western Region

o Central Region

o Eastern Region

o Bangkok



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Thailand solar photovoltaic market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





