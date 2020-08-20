New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Energy as a Service Market By Service Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916925/?utm_source=GNW



Indonesia energy as a service market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Indonesia energy as a service market is driven by country’s growing potential for renewable energy, decreasing cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions, supportive government policies and schemes, among others.



Additionally, factors such as new revenue generation streams for utilities and rising distributed energy sources are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.



The Indonesia energy as a service market is segmented based on service type, end use, company and regional distribution.Based on end use, the market can be bifurcated into commercial and industrial.



The industrial segment is expected to witness significant growth during the next five years on account of the increasing investments for ensuring clean and efficient power supply in the country.On the other hand, the commercial end use segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years since commercial buildings include a variety of building types including offices, hospitals, schools, federal buildings, warehouses, hotels, shopping malls, among others.



Moreover, this factor is mainly driven by factors such as increase in floor area, occupancy and access to services along with increase in activity, including changes in population and climate. Different commercial building activities have unique energy needs and energy as a service helps the commercial owners with limited capital and technical expertise to implement energy efficiency projects.



Major players operating in the Indonesia energy as a service market include Schneider Electric Indonesia PT, ENGIE Indonesia, PT.Siemens Indonesia, Honeywell Indonesia PT, SGS Indonesia and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



