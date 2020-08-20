New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanolamines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Intermediates segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $856.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Ethanolamines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$856.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$767.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Herbicides Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Herbicides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$478.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$580.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$522.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Ineos Group AG

Jiaxing Jinyan Chemical Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Nouryon

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Sintez OKA Group of Companies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Product Overview

Ethanolamines: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethanolamines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Ethanolamine Market Due to Rise in Personal

Care Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethanolamines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ethanolamines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Surfactants (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Surfactants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Surfactants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Herbicides (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Herbicides (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Herbicides (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Gas Treatment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Gas Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Gas Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cement (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cement (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethanolamines Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Ethanolamines Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ethanolamines Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethanolamines Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Ethanolamines Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Ethanolamines Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Ethanolamines Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Ethanolamines Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Ethanolamines Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Ethanolamines Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ethanolamines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ethanolamines Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Ethanolamines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ethanolamines Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ethanolamines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Ethanolamines Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Ethanolamines Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Ethanolamines Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Ethanolamines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Ethanolamines Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethanolamines Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Ethanolamines Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Ethanolamines in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Ethanolamines Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Ethanolamines Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Ethanolamines Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Ethanolamines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Ethanolamines Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Ethanolamines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Ethanolamines Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Ethanolamines Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Ethanolamines Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Ethanolamines Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethanolamines in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Ethanolamines Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Ethanolamines Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Ethanolamines Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ethanolamines Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Ethanolamines Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethanolamines in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Ethanolamines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Ethanolamines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Ethanolamines Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Ethanolamines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Ethanolamines Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ethanolamines Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Ethanolamines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Ethanolamines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Ethanolamines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001