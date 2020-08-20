Boca Raton, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HCM Excellence Awards is the most prestigious and longest-running recognition program in human capital management. Brandon Hall Group’s industry-standard awards program recognizes organizations that successfully deployed HCM programs achieving superior and measurable results.

More than 450 organizations earned awards across 120 human capital management categories in the areas of Learning and Development, Leadership Development, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement and Corporate Initiatives.

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Organizations can win Gold, Silver or Bronze awards in their categories. Those winning 10 or more awards are Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, NIIT, MPS Interactive Systems, Infopro Learning, Sweetrush, Bank of America, BTS, Inkling, HP, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Pepsi-Co, Crossknowledge, Metlife, Docebo, GP Strategies, Bridgestone Americas, Generation, Kuveyt Turk and Siyona Tech.

“The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That’s what sets our awards program apart from all others.”

Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s annual HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

To view a full list of the winners and learn more about the HCM Excellence Awards, visit https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

Attachment

David Forry Brandon Hall Group David.forry@brandonhall.com