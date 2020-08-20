New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peru Internet of Things Market By Platform, By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916887/?utm_source=GNW



Peru internet of things market is expected to grow at impressive rate during the forecast period on account of increasing technological advancements and growing use of technology in various applications like consumer electronics, building & home automation, connected logistics, etc.Moreover, developments in big data, cloud computing, data centers and data analytics is expected to positively influence the market over the coming years.



Internet penetration in Peru in 2018 was 52.54% and surging adopting of BYOD and CYOD are propelling the growth of IoT in the country. Additionally, supportive initiatives by the government to promote digital transformation and develop smart cities is anticipated to have a positive impact on the IoT market of Peru as these initiatives will increase the number of connected devices in the country.



Peru internet of things market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company and regional distribution.Based on the component, market can be segmented into hardware, software and services.



Hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the IoT market until 2025 due to increasing adoption of IoT in various end user industries for improving operational efficiency.



Major players operating in the Peru internet of things market include SAP Perú, Intel Peru, General Electric International Peru, IBM Perú, Amazon Web Services, Robert Bosch SAC, Microsoft Perú, Sistemas Oracle del Peru S.A., Hewlett-Packard Peru S.R.L., and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Peru internet of things market.

• To classify and forecast Peru internet of things market based on platform, application, component, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Peru internet of things market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Peru internet of things market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Peru internet of things market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Peru internet of things market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Internet of things software, services & hardware providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to internet of things

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Peru internet of things market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Platform:

o Network Management

o Application Management

o Device Management

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Services

o Software

• Market, By Application:

o Consumer Electronics

o Building & Home Automation

o Connected Logistics

o Smart Mobility & Transportation

o Smart Retail

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Eastern

o Southern

o Western

o Central

o Northern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Peru internet of things market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001