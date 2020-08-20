New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Convection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grill segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Microwave Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.
Solo Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR
In the global Solo segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 297-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microwave Ovens Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Overview
Microwave Ovens: A Prelude
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
RFID Technology that Would Allow You to Cook a Whole Meal at Once
Voice-Controlled Microwave: A New Technology in Microwave Ovens
2019 Best Microwave Ovens in the Market
US Market Rise in Microwave Ovens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microwave Ovens Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Microwave Ovens Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Convection (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Convection (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Convection (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Grill (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Grill (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Grill (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Solo (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Solo (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Solo (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Household (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Household (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Household (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microwave Ovens Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Microwave Ovens Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Microwave Ovens Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Microwave Ovens Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Microwave Ovens Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Microwave Ovens Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microwave Ovens Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Microwave Ovens Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Microwave Ovens Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Microwave Ovens Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Microwave Ovens Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Microwave Ovens Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Microwave Ovens Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Microwave Ovens Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Microwave Ovens Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Microwave Ovens Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Microwave Ovens Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 89: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Microwave Ovens Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Microwave Ovens Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Microwave Ovens Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Microwave Ovens Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Microwave Ovens Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Microwave Ovens Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Microwave Ovens Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Microwave Ovens Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microwave Ovens:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microwave Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Ovens Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Microwave Ovens Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Microwave Ovens Marketby Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 137: Microwave Ovens Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Microwave Ovens Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Microwave Ovens Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Microwave Ovens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Microwave Ovens Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Microwave Ovens Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Microwave Ovens Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Microwave Ovens Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Historic Marketby
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Microwave Ovens Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Microwave Ovens: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Microwave Ovens Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Ovens in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Microwave Ovens Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Microwave Ovens Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 176: Microwave Ovens Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Microwave Ovens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Microwave Ovens Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Microwave Ovens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Microwave Ovens Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microwave Ovens in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Microwave Ovens Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Microwave Ovens Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Microwave Ovens Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Microwave Ovens Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Microwave Ovens Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Microwave Ovens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Microwave Ovens Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Microwave Ovens Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Microwave Ovens Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Microwave Ovens Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817984/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: