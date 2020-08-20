NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) (“STAAR”) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Investors who purchased STAAR shares between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020 (“Class Period”), inclusive, and suffered losses, may contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn about your rights in this litigation.



Recently, STAAR has emphasized its revenue, sales growth, and market share in the Chinese market. STAAR attributed its success to its strategic partnerships, including with its customer AIER, a Chinese ophthalmology hospital group.

On August 11, 2020, analyst J Capital Research Limited (“J Capital”) published a report calling into question STAAR’s purported success in China. J Capital accused STAAR of overstating its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 million), “meaning all of the company’s $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake.” The report is based on “over 75 interviews” conducted by J Capital, as well as visits to STAAR locations in China and Switzerland. In particular, J Capital’s report concluded that AIER’s financial statements indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as STAAR reported. On this news, STAAR shares fell drastically.

