WESTON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANG ENERGY, the makers of the legendary BANG ENERGY™ beverages and other trend-setting performance innovations, has filed suit in Florida against GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORPORATION, a GENERAL DYNAMICS company, and also against EXPERT AVIATION, INC., as an alleged Gulfstream co-conspirator, alleging Deceptive, Unconscionable and Unfair Trade Practices, Conversion of Property, Civil Conspiracy and other claims.



The lawsuit involves Gulfstream issuing bills to Bang Energy exceeding a half million dollars for services that Gulfstream purportedly rendered on Bang Energy’s business aircraft—a G550 jet—without Bang Energy’s required preapproval. Bang Energy’s aircraft is now being detained by Gulfstream at its Brunswick, Georgia facility. To date, the business aircraft behemoth has refused to relinquish possession of Bang Energy’s jet unless its enormous bill is paid in full. Bang Energy, however, refuses to capitulate to Gulfstream’s demands, opting, instead, to address Gulfstream’s trade practices in Court.

Bang Energy maintains that Gulfstream and its cohort are, in effect, holding Bang Energy’s jet hostage unless Bang Energy pays a ransom in the form of excessive invoices.

“Gulfstream’s brazen tomfoolery goes against everything that we stand for and believe in. You cannot just run up a $600,000.00 bill without authorization and prior consent. There are laws that prevent this gross malfeasance. We will continue to pursue justice until Bang Energy’s $25 million jet is returned and Gulfstream is dealt with accordingly. Hopefully, this never happens to anyone again!”

–Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO and CSO

A copy of the Complaint against Gulfstream and Expert Aviation is available here.

