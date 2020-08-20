New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Management (BPM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817977/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Process Modeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $893.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$893.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$961.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Content & Document Management Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Content & Document Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$124.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$163.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$621.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 486-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817977/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Business Process Management (BPM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Business Process Management (BPM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Business Process Management (BPM) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Automation (Solution) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Automation (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Automation (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Process Modeling (Solution) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Process Modeling (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Process Modeling (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Content & Document Management (Solution) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Content & Document Management (Solution) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Content & Document Management (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Monitoring & Optimization (Solution) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Monitoring & Optimization (Solution) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Monitoring & Optimization (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Integration (Solution) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Integration (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Integration (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: System integration (Service) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: System integration (Service) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: System integration (Service) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Consulting (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Consulting (Service) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Training & Education (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Training & Education (Service) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Training & Education (Service) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: BFSI (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: BFSI (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: BFSI (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: IT & Telecom (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: IT & Telecom (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: IT & Telecom (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Retail (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Retail (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Retail (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Manufacturing (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Manufacturing (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Manufacturing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Government & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Government & Defense (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Government & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in the
United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in the
United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: United States Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Business Process Management (BPM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 54: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Business Process Management
(BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Business Process Management
(BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Business
Process Management (BPM) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: Japanese Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Business Process Management (BPM) Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Chinese Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Business Process Management (BPM) Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Business Process Management (BPM)
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Business Process Management (BPM) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 82: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 83: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 86: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 89: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Business Process Management (BPM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 92: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in France by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in France by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Business Process Management (BPM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: French Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Business Process Management (BPM) Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Italian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Business Process Management (BPM) Market by
Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Italian Demand for Business Process Management (BPM)
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Business Process
Management (BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Business Process
Management (BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Business Process Management (BPM) in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: United Kingdom Business Process Management (BPM)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 137: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 138: Spanish Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 139: Russian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Russia
by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Russia
by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Russian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Russian Business Process Management (BPM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 147: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:
2020-2027
Table 149: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:
2020-2027
Table 152: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 155: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 158: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Business Process Management (BPM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 174: Australian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Australian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 178: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 181: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 184: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: Indian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 189: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 192: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: South Korean Business Process Management (BPM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Business Process
Management (BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Process Management
(BPM) Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Business Process
Management (BPM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Process Management
(BPM) Market Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Business Process Management (BPM) in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Business Process Management
(BPM) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 205: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 206: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Marketby Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 211: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Business Process Management (BPM) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Marketby Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 214: Latin American Demand for Business Process
Management (BPM) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Business Process Management (BPM) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Latin American Business Process Management (BPM)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 217: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 218: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 221: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 224: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Argentinean Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 226: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Brazil
by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Brazil
by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 231: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Business Process Management (BPM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 233: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Brazilian Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 235: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 237: Mexican Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Business Process Management (BPM) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Mexican Business Process Management (BPM) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 240: Mexican Business Process Management (BPM) Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817977/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: