Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of former Board Chair Brad Prechtl and his wife Terri, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) is transferring all proceeds from the Brad & Terri Prechtl Fund to a newly-created special fund for immediate financial assistance to cancer patients who have been affected by COVID-19. The FCS Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps cancer patients with their non-medical, essential living expenses, such as overdue rent, mortgage, utility bills and car payments, while they undergo treatment.

Lynn Rasys, Executive Director of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, said, “When Brad and Terri presented the idea of using the $70,000 in their namesake fund to help patients affected by COVID-19, we enthusiastically agreed. As our founding Board Chair, Brad was instrumental in establishing the Foundation and has always championed our mission and, as a volunteer in the Lakewood Ranch clinic, Terri saw first-hand the immediate relief patients feel when they no longer have to worry about overdue bills.”

Foundation Board Member Shelly Glenn, who also serves as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for FCS, explained, “The Brad & Terri Prechtl Fund is a tribute fund honoring our founding FCS Foundation Board Chair Brad Prechtl, who also served as CEO of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) for nearly 11 years, and his wife, Terri, who was Lead Patient Support Volunteer for over five years at the Lakewood Ranch location of Florida Cancer Specialists. The fund was created in January 2018 to recognize Brad and Terri’s leadership, personal financial support and dedication to the FCS Foundation.”

Prechtl, who recently retired as CEO of FCS, added, “Cancer patients and their families are among those most severely impacted by COVID-19. Patients and their spouses may have lost their jobs or cannot work because they are in active treatment. Their stress is compounded because their immune systems are compromised and, if they contract the coronavirus, they may not survive. The Foundation seeks to eliminate some of this stress by providing financial assistance for non-medical living expenses, so that patients can focus on what is most important … their recovery. Terri and I are honored to support this noble mission.”

Due to the ongoing generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly towards patient grants.

Foundation Board Chair Michael Diaz, MD, who is also Assistant Managing Physician for FCS, emphasized the urgency surrounding financial assistance to cancer patients, especially because of the COVID-19 crisis. “When a patient applies for a grant from the FCS Foundation, we are able to process their request quickly and can often provide assistance within a few days. This immediate response is critical for patients who are facing having their electricity or water shut off, or potentially being evicted from their home.”

The Foundation has grown exponentially since its inception and to date, has awarded over $7 million in grants to cancer patients in need. To make a tax-deductible donation, or to apply for assistance, visit FCSF.org.

