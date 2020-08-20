PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA’s service area along the Colorado River expanded today with completion of the Brooke Water LLC (Brooke) acquisition.



Located along the banks of the Colorado River, EPCOR’s newest service area includes 2,100 water customers and the water rights to serve them. The state’s regulatory body, the Arizona Corporation Commission, approved EPCOR’s acquisition of Brooke on July 22, 2020. EPCOR assumed ownership and operations today — the Brooke service area is now part of EPCOR’s existing Havasu water district.

“Arizonans are uniquely attuned to the value of water and the critical importance of proven water utility service, and that is even more apparent now as we weather the hottest summer on record,” said EPCOR USA President Joe Gysel. “We’re eager to bring our commitment to high-caliber service to our newest customers and to become part of the fabric of the Brooke community.”

In addition to the Brooke customer base, EPCOR’s Havasu water district includes 1,900 unincorporated customers adjacent to Lake Havasu City in Mohave County. EPCOR is the largest regulated professional water company in Arizona.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm

Director, Public & Government Affairs

EPCOR USA

O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 670,000 people across 39 communities and 17 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.