ONTARIO, CA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare announced today that nine of its hospitals in four states have been recognized as 5-star recipients for women’s healthcare by Healthgrades. The 2020 Women’s Care Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with clinical outcomes that are statistically and significantly better than other hospitals nationwide.

Prime Healthcare consistently earns top marks for its clinical quality. For the 2018-2020 season, Healthgrades recognized Prime hospitals with more than 300 achievements for clinical excellence in a variety of specialties. Collectively, Prime has had more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients than any other health system in the country for five consecutive years, 2016-2020.

“Hospital quality should be top of mind for consumers when they evaluate and compare hospital performance,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Women who select a hospital with a 5-star rating can feel confident in their choice, knowing that these organizations are committed to providing exceptional women’s care to their patients.”

Prime hospitals in Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Texas earned the distinction in the Healthgrades 2020 Women’s Care Special Report, which was released on August 11. The report is based on an analysis of outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) by hospitals in 16 states from 2016 through 2018. Data for Prime hospitals in California and seven other states where Prime operates was not evaluated.

Prime Healthcare hospitals recognized by Healthgrades in the 2020 Women’s Care Special Report include:

Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, Texas

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, Texas

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, Texas

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, New Jersey

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, Nevada

St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, New Jersey

Notably, Mission Regional Medical Center in Texas received the Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award, which is bestowed for exceptional care of mothers during and after labor and delivery, as well as care of women undergoing gynecologic procedures.

“It is an honor to receive this distinction again. This will be our 5th straight year receiving this award,” said Mission Regional CEO Kane Dawson. “These distinctions are a testament to the great work our staff and physicians provide to our patients daily. It is our commitment to provide safe and exceptional quality care.”

“We are extremely proud of our hospitals that received 5-star recognition from Healthgrades in women’s healthcare,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I of Prime Healthcare and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “Serving our community is our primary mission, and these awards demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing women, their babies, and their families with high-quality, compassionate care.”

Prime’s hospitals received 5-star ratings for vaginal and C-section deliveries, hysterectomies and gynecological procedures. Healthgrades, a leading source of healthcare information for consumers, found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not.

For example, women having a hysterectomy in hospitals with 5-stars have an average 63.7% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals with only 1-star.

Prime’s hospitals also received five Gynecological Surgery Excellence Awards, which are given to a select group of hospitals that are in the top 10% of all hospitals evaluated for providing outstanding quality outcomes in gynecologic surgery.

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states. Prime services over 600 communities, employs 40,000 staff and provides 2.6 million patient visits annually. In California alone, Prime operates 16 hospitals, employs more than 10,000 staff, and serves tens of thousands of patients annually. Prime is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have also been named among the nation’s best as “100 Top hospitals” 53 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past five years. Please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

