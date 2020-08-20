New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chile Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel, By Radial Vs Bias, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916693/?utm_source=GNW



Chile tire market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of increasing two-wheeler and passenger car sales, which is consequently driving the tire market in Chile. Increasing infrastructural developments and growing investments in construction sector are expected to result in the increased demand for medium & heavy commercial vehicles and OTR vehicles.



Based on vehicle type, Chile tire market can be segmented based on passenger car, OTR, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle and two-wheeler.Passenger car segment accounted for the largest share and the segment is poised to register significant growth over the coming years as well, on account of high demand for passenger cars.



Between radial and bias, consumers prefer radial tires due to their advantages, such as flexible sidewalls and reduced fuel consumption due to less vibration and resistance over other counterparts.



Major players operating in the Chile tire market include Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli Neumaticos Chile LTDA, Michelin Group, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd, Hankook Tire & Technology Group, Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Toyo Tire Corporation, etc. The companies are investing in research & development to manufacture technologically advanced tires and increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Chile tire market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Chile tire market based on vehicle type, sales channel, radial vs bias and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Chile tire market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Chile tire market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Chile tire market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Chile tire market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Chile tire market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to tire market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Chile tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Off-the-Road Vehicle

o Two-Wheeler

• Market, By Sales Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Market, By Radial Vs Bias:

o Radial

o Bias

• Market, By Region:

o Valparaiso, Santiago

o Bío Bío

o Maule

o Araucanía

o Rest of Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Chile tire market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





