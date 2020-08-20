New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bowling Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817974/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Bowling Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bowl America, Inc.

Bowlero Corp, AMF Bowling Centers Inc.

Hollywood Bowl Group

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Ten Entertainment Group







Total Companies Profiled: 215

