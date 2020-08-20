SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis branded products company in the U.S., today released its unaudited financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, expressed in U.S. dollars. These filings are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) website at www.thecse.com.
Q2 2020 Financial Highlights
Q2 2020 Business Highlights
Management Commentary
“The first half of 2020 has been about creating a sustainable economic foundation for the business and continuing to lay the groundwork for current and future growth. We are very happy with the progress we have made on both of these fronts,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO.
“Compared to the second half of 2019, in the first half of this year PLUS grew net revenues 29% from $7.0M to $9.0M, improved gross margin from 19% to 36%, and reduced cash burn 89% from $18.9M to $2.1M.
“While shipments from PLUS to its 3rd-party distributor in California dropped from Q1 to Q2, contributing to the quarter-over-quarter reduction in net revenues from $4.7M to $4.3M, market demand remained strong as sales of the Company’s products from its 3rd-party distributor to licensed retailers in California (the 'Wholesale Depletions') grew by 13% quarter-over-quarter.4
“Despite the difficulties we experienced in Nevada during the quarter, we have successfully restarted production with our manufacturing partner and look forward to revitalizing our presence in the market.
“Beyond the improvements we’ve seen in our fundamentals, we made an important strategic transition from a single brand to a portfolio of brands in the first half of this year with the launch of PLUS CBDRelief and HI-CUBES into the California adult-use market.
“PLUS continues to believe that California is the most strategically valuable market to build a cannabis brand. California is the largest legal Cannabis market in the world today, but more importantly still retains the most growth potential of any market in the U.S. The adult-use market in California is expected to grow by more than $4.0 billion dollars over the next four years. With a projected market size of 7.2 billion dollars in 2024, California is expected to be larger than the next four largest projected U.S markets (Colorado, Florida, New York, and Michigan) combined.5
“Moving forward we will continue to drive our 2020 strategy with a focus on: 1) ensuring the safety and health of our employees, customers, and partners during this pandemic; 2) establishing ourselves as the clear, long-term leader in California edibles; and 3) becoming a cash-flow positive business.”
COVID-19 Update
In March 2020, there was a global outbreak of COVID-19, which continues to evolve. The extent to which the virus may impact the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. The ultimate geographic spread of the disease; the duration of the outbreak; travel restrictions; social distancing; business closures or business disruptions; and the effectiveness of actions taken in the United States and other countries to contain and treat the disease all remain unknown.
While cannabis has been deemed an essential business throughout most of California, it is still too early to understand how COVID-19 will impact PLUS or the market as a whole. To date, the Company has not seen a sustained downside impact on consumer demand in its core California market. Please visit plusproductsinc.com/coronavirus to see the actions PLUS has taken to respond to this unique challenge.
(1) According to PLUS internal sales data, the PLUS CBDRelief brand sold into licensed retailers representing more than 80% of the Company’s California wholesale business within 3 months of its launch
(3) According to internal market research
(4) According to sales data received from the Company’s 3rd party distributor, HERBL distribution solutions. Wholesale Depletions do not represent income for the Company but are an indicator of market demand for products sold by PLUS
(5) Arcview Market Research State of the Legal Cannabis Markets 7th Edition Report
About PLUS
PLUS is a cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Non-GAAP Measures:
Adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share.
The Company has additionally determined the adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes these measures to be representative of loss and comprehensive loss on a per share basis; however, these performance measures have no standardized meaning. As such, there are likely to be differences in the method of computation when compared to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, some investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
PLUS PRODUCTS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars - Unaudited)
|As at June 30,
|As at December 31,
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,033,390
|15,176,184
|Trade receivables
|3,484,256
|4,040,183
|Prepaids and deposits
|641,580
|1,262,269
|Taxes recoverable
|112,377
|112,377
|Note receivable
|180,260
|200,000
|Inventory
|2,465,739
|3,872,175
|19,917,602
|24,663,188
|Non-current
|Prepaids and deposits
|947,674
|789,521
|Property and equipment
|2,889,287
|3,703,597
|Intangible assets
|69,553
|98,665
|Deferred tax asset
|1,950,398
|-
|Total assets
|25,774,514
|29,254,971
|Liabilities
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,167,271
|2,289,393
|Current portion of vehicle loans
|28,248
|27,753
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|190,821
|284,588
|1,386,340
|2,601,734
|Non-current
|Vehicle loans
|123,150
|137,588
|Lease liabilities
|784,003
|1,028,218
|Deferred tax liability
|285,669
|-
|Convertible debentures
|17,220,979
|17,188,223
|Total liabilities
|19,800,141
|20,955,763
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|41,797,199
|41,782,711
|Reserves
|8,114,005
|7,884,184
|Deficit
|(44,515,423
|)
|(41,138,127
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|578,592
|(229,560
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|5,974,373
|8,299,208
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|25,774,514
|29,254,971
PLUS PRODUCTS INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|4,326,094
|3,576,847
|9,065,303
|6,821,805
|Cost of sales
|2,757,737
|2,855,224
|5,843,156
|5,408,325
|Gross margin
|1,568,357
|721,623
|3,222,147
|1,413,480
|Operating expenses
|Advertising and promotion
|171,207
|483,260
|557,882
|710,560
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,318
|1,078
|50,637
|1,078
|Consulting fees
|122,746
|384,877
|294,587
|1,079,360
|General and administrative
|382,806
|568,326
|843,525
|1,028,627
|Meals and travel expenses
|5,951
|217,750
|137,895
|416,310
|Professional fees
|415,248
|746,693
|797,235
|1,620,994
|Regulatory fees (recovery)
|(1,517
|)
|2,699
|14,035
|6,035
|Research and development
|11,819
|131,032
|19,292
|137,019
|Salaries and benefits
|1,411,071
|1,797,422
|3,154,781
|2,853,110
|Share-based compensation
|381,960
|997,170
|776,507
|1,176,799
|Loss from operations
|(1,358,252
|)
|(4,608,684
|)
|(3,424,229
|)
|(7,616,412
|)
|Other (income) expense
|Interest and other income
|(23,165
|)
|(73,578
|)
|(21,675
|)
|(74,187
|)
|Accretion finance income
|(42,673
|)
|-
|(86,480
|)
|-
|Accretion expense
|410,001
|222,779
|840,908
|571,807
|Interest expense
|403,459
|420,161
|826,516
|591,429
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|23,881
|90,740
|60,661
|(66,839
|)
|Gain on lease termination
|(12,900
|)
|-
|(12,900
|)
|-
|Impairment of property and equipment
|10,765
|-
|10,765
|-
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,127,620
|)
|(5,268,786
|)
|(5,042,024
|)
|(8,638,622
|)
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(1,681,718
|)
|106,271
|(1,664,728
|)
|181,295
|Loss for the period
|(445,902
|)
|(5,375,057
|)
|(3,377,296
|)
|(8,819,917
|)
|Currency translation adjustment
|671,973
|-
|(808,152
|)
|-
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|(1,117,875
|)
|(5,375,057
|)
|(2,569,144
|)
|(8,819,917
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|34,778,568
|30,715,437
|34,300,535
|27,814,002
|Loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|(0.01
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(0.32
|)
