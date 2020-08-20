SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis branded products company in the U.S., today released its unaudited financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, expressed in U.S. dollars. These filings are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) website at www.thecse.com.



Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Net revenues reached $4.3M in Q2 2020, representing 21% year-over-year growth as compared to Q2 2019 net revenues of $3.6M. The Company continues to see revenue growth driven by its core operations in the California adult-use market, with contributions from new brand launches, the Nevada adult-use market, and its national hemp CBD product line. Sales in Nevada were negatively impacted by COVID-19 during the quarter due to a market-wide reduction in demand and temporary disruption in supply caused in part by the pandemic.

Gross Profits: Gross profits climbed to $1.6M in Q2 2020 compared to $0.7M in Q2 2019. Gross profit margin in Q2 2020 was 36%, up from 20% in Q2 2019. Reduced costs per unit derived from operating at increased scale, along with a higher average selling price per unit, drove the improvement in profitability.

Operating Profits (Losses): Operating losses were $(1.4)M in Q2 2020, representing a 71% improvement year-over-year from $(4.6)M in Q2 2019.

Cash Balance: The Company reported $13.0M in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents fell by $1.1M during the second quarter. With a $0.7M semi-annual interest payment occurring at the end of the period, the Company consumed just $0.4M in cash from normal operating, investing, and financing activities.

Q2 2020 Business Highlights

In June 2020, the Company expanded the product offering of its PLUS CBDRelief brand. Following significant demand for the new wellness-based product line, 1 the Company introduced a 1:1 Pomegranate CBD:THC ratio product. The new offering contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per serving along with ellagitannins, which are unique antioxidants found in pomegranates that are associated with anti-inflammatory pathways. 2 The new product joins the initial CBDRelief lineup, which includes a 9:1 Tropical Mango gummy with 9mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per serving, and an 18:1 Tart Cherry gummy with 18mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per serving.

In July 2020, just after the reporting period, the Company announced the launch of its new HI-CUBES brand. With 10mg of THC packed into each 5 calorie serving, HI-CUBES are the most concentrated gummy products available by volume within the California market.3 Manufactured with 100% whole-plant full-spectrum oil, the product delivers an array of cannabinoids, flavonoids and aromatic terpenes to create a powerful effect for consumers looking for an intense cannabis experience.

Management Commentary

“The first half of 2020 has been about creating a sustainable economic foundation for the business and continuing to lay the groundwork for current and future growth. We are very happy with the progress we have made on both of these fronts,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO.

“Compared to the second half of 2019, in the first half of this year PLUS grew net revenues 29% from $7.0M to $9.0M, improved gross margin from 19% to 36%, and reduced cash burn 89% from $18.9M to $2.1M.

“While shipments from PLUS to its 3rd-party distributor in California dropped from Q1 to Q2, contributing to the quarter-over-quarter reduction in net revenues from $4.7M to $4.3M, market demand remained strong as sales of the Company’s products from its 3rd-party distributor to licensed retailers in California (the 'Wholesale Depletions') grew by 13% quarter-over-quarter.4

“Despite the difficulties we experienced in Nevada during the quarter, we have successfully restarted production with our manufacturing partner and look forward to revitalizing our presence in the market.

“Beyond the improvements we’ve seen in our fundamentals, we made an important strategic transition from a single brand to a portfolio of brands in the first half of this year with the launch of PLUS CBDRelief and HI-CUBES into the California adult-use market.

“PLUS continues to believe that California is the most strategically valuable market to build a cannabis brand. California is the largest legal Cannabis market in the world today, but more importantly still retains the most growth potential of any market in the U.S. The adult-use market in California is expected to grow by more than $4.0 billion dollars over the next four years. With a projected market size of 7.2 billion dollars in 2024, California is expected to be larger than the next four largest projected U.S markets (Colorado, Florida, New York, and Michigan) combined.5

“Moving forward we will continue to drive our 2020 strategy with a focus on: 1) ensuring the safety and health of our employees, customers, and partners during this pandemic; 2) establishing ourselves as the clear, long-term leader in California edibles; and 3) becoming a cash-flow positive business.”

COVID-19 Update

In March 2020, there was a global outbreak of COVID-19, which continues to evolve. The extent to which the virus may impact the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. The ultimate geographic spread of the disease; the duration of the outbreak; travel restrictions; social distancing; business closures or business disruptions; and the effectiveness of actions taken in the United States and other countries to contain and treat the disease all remain unknown.

While cannabis has been deemed an essential business throughout most of California, it is still too early to understand how COVID-19 will impact PLUS or the market as a whole. To date, the Company has not seen a sustained downside impact on consumer demand in its core California market. Please visit plusproductsinc.com/coronavirus to see the actions PLUS has taken to respond to this unique challenge.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

PLUS PRODUCTS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars - Unaudited)

As at June 30, As at December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents 13,033,390 15,176,184 Trade receivables 3,484,256 4,040,183 Prepaids and deposits 641,580 1,262,269 Taxes recoverable 112,377 112,377 Note receivable 180,260 200,000 Inventory 2,465,739 3,872,175 19,917,602 24,663,188 Non-current Prepaids and deposits 947,674 789,521 Property and equipment 2,889,287 3,703,597 Intangible assets 69,553 98,665 Deferred tax asset 1,950,398 - Total assets 25,774,514 29,254,971 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,167,271 2,289,393 Current portion of vehicle loans 28,248 27,753 Current portion of lease liabilities 190,821 284,588 1,386,340 2,601,734 Non-current Vehicle loans 123,150 137,588 Lease liabilities 784,003 1,028,218 Deferred tax liability 285,669 - Convertible debentures 17,220,979 17,188,223 Total liabilities 19,800,141 20,955,763 Shareholders' equity Share capital 41,797,199 41,782,711 Reserves 8,114,005 7,884,184 Deficit (44,515,423 ) (41,138,127 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 578,592 (229,560 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,974,373 8,299,208 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 25,774,514 29,254,971





PLUS PRODUCTS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)