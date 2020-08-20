New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Data Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843946/?utm_source=GNW



Australia data analytics market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.Data analytics is a technique used by numerous industries to examine multiple data sets in order to identify future outcomes by using specialized software tools and systems.



The reason for the growth of the data analytics market in Australia includes growing number of businesses that rely on large scale data analytics to obtain greater insights on their customer’s behaviour along with their respective business requirements.Moreover, increasing awareness among the organizations regarding the generated data which can be used for foretelling future outcomes is positively influencing the growth of data analytics market in the country.



Furthermore, rising penetration of integrated and connected technologies is further anticipated to boost the market growth over the coming years.

Australia data analytics market can be segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional analysis.Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premise and on-demand.



Out of which, on-demand is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period which can be attributed to the numerous benefits it offers, such as simple deployments, reduced operational costs, and higher scalability. On the other hand, the data analytics solution providers are focusing more on development of robust cloud-based solutions for their customers because many organizations have migrated to either private or public cloud.

Major players operating in the Australia data analytics market include Oracle Corp Australia Pty Ltd, Atos Australia Pty Ltd, Juniper Networks Inc, Dell Australia Pty Ltd, IBM Australia Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Australia Pty Ltd, Red Hat Asia Pacific Pty Ltd/Australia, Cisco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, Intel Australia Pty Ltd and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market and to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia data analytics market.

• To classify and forecast Australia data analytics market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia data analytics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia data analytics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australia data analytics market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of data analytics companies across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major companies across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia data analytics market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Australia data analytics companies, contractors and other stakeholders

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to data analytics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, contractors, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia data analytics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, by Deployment:

o On-Premise

o On-Demand

• Market, by Organization Size:

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Market, by End-User Industry:

o BFSI

o Government & Defense

o Energy & Utilities

o Retail & E-Commerce

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o New South Wales

o Northern Territory

o Queensland

o South Australia

o Tasmania

o Victoria

o Western Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia data analytics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





