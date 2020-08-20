New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Accounting Services Market By Type of Services, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917067/?utm_source=GNW



India accounting services market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The India accounting services market is driven by the government initiatives creating employment opportunities in the country.



This has drastically increased the working population in the country.Additionally, the introduction of GST is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The arrival of GST has made businesses remodel their supply chains in order to take complete advantage of the new tax structure.Furthermore, the government of India is likely to allow multinational firms to register as auditors thereby fueling the market growth.



Besides, the Digital India and Make in India initiatives are further expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years.



The India accounting services market is segmented based on type of services, company, and region.Based on type of services, the market can be categorized into tax preparation services, bookkeeping services, payroll services and others.



The tax preparation services segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing number of new businesses and startups in the country.Additionally, growing equity market is further expected to drive the segmental growth during the forecast period.



While, the payroll services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for such solutions across various enterprises in order to ensure effective management.



The major players operating in the accounting services market are PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PWC), Deloitte Tax Services India Private Limited, KPMG India Pvt Ltd, Ernst & Young Pvt Ltd, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) India and others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016-FY2017

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022–FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India accounting services market from FY2016 to FY2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India accounting services market from FY2020 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India accounting services market based on type of services, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India accounting services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India accounting services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India accounting services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India accounting services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India accounting services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India accounting services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Accounting services provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to accounting services

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India accounting services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Accounting Services Market, By Type of Services:

o Tax Preparation Services

o Bookkeeping Services

o Payroll Services

o Others

• India Accounting Services Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India accounting services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





