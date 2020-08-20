New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817970/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$700.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$262.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wear & Tear Parts segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Collision Body Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Collision Body segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 671-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Ashland Automotive, Inc.

Belron International Ltd

Carmax Autocare Center

Driven Brands, Inc.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The

Halfords Group plc

Jiffy Lube International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817970/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Tires (Parts) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Tires (Parts) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Tires (Parts) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Collision Body (Parts) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Collision Body (Parts) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Collision Body (Parts) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Batteries (Parts) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Batteries (Parts) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Batteries (Parts) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Parts (Parts) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Parts (Parts) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Parts (Parts) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Microcomputers (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Microcomputers (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Microcomputers (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Aluminum (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Aluminum (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Aluminum (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Wireless (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Wireless (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Wireless (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Parts: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the United States by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 52: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 53: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 54: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts:

2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

France by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 68: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 69: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 80: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 81: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Parts for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 91: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parts: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Russia by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Parts: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 105: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 109: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts:

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts:

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 119: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 124: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts:

2012-2019



Table 129: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 132: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Repair

And Maintenance Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Parts for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Parts:

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Marketby Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Latin America : Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Parts: 2020-2027



Table 149: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 152: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 153: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Brazil by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Parts: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Latin America by Parts: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Parts: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Historic Marketby Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Parts

for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 179: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts:

2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Parts:

2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance

Services Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Parts: 2012-2019



Table 201: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Parts: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Parts: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in

US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And

Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parts: 2020

to 2027



Table 212: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

Africa by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in

US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 216: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 425

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001