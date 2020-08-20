New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817970/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$700.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tires, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$262.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wear & Tear Parts segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$150.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Collision Body Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Collision Body segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 671-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Tires (Parts) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Tires (Parts) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Tires (Parts) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wear & Tear Parts (Parts) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Collision Body (Parts) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Collision Body (Parts) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Collision Body (Parts) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Batteries (Parts) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Batteries (Parts) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Batteries (Parts) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Parts (Parts) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Parts (Parts) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Parts (Parts) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Microcomputers (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Microcomputers (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Microcomputers (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Aluminum (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Aluminum (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Aluminum (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Wireless (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wireless (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Wireless (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Parts: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the United States by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 40: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 52: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 53: Chinese Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 54: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts:
2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: European Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
France by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 68: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 69: French Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: German Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 80: Italian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Parts for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 91: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parts: 2020
to 2027
Table 95: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Russia by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Parts: 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 105: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 109: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts:
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts:
2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 119: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Review by Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Parts for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 124: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts:
2012-2019
Table 129: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 130: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 132: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Repair
And Maintenance Services: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Parts for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Parts:
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Marketby Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Latin American Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Latin America : Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Parts: 2020-2027
Table 149: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 152: Argentinean Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 153: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for
2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Brazil by Parts: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Parts: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Parts: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Latin America by Parts: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Parts: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Historic Marketby Parts in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Parts
for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Analysis by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Repair And Maintenance Services Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Parts:
2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Parts: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Israeli Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Parts for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Parts:
2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Market by Parts: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Saudi Arabian Automotive Repair And Maintenance
Services Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Parts: 2012-2019
Table 201: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Parts: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Parts for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Parts: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in
US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Repair And
Maintenance Services Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Parts: 2020
to 2027
Table 212: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
Africa by Parts: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Parts: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services Market in
US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 216: African Automotive Repair And Maintenance Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 425
