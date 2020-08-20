VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (“Calibre” or the “Company”)(TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) pursuant to which Calibre has acquired IAMGOLD’s 70% interest in the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver Property (the “Property” or “EBP”) located in northeastern Nicaragua (the “Transaction”).



Consideration for IAMGOLD’s 70% interest in the EBP is payable in the form of (i) 2,253,961 common shares of Calibre (US$3 million); (ii) US$1 million in cash payable on or before August 11, 2021; and (iii) a 2.0% Net Smelter Return royalty (the “NSR Royalty”) on future production from the Property (Calibre has the right to purchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty for US$2 million and has a right of first refusal on the remaining 1.0% NSR Royalty).

For further details on the Transaction, please refer to the Calibre news release dated August 13, 2020.

