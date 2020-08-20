New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Enzymes Market By Type, By Source, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917066/?utm_source=GNW



India enzymes market is anticipated to undergo robust growth by 2025, owing to the growing application of enzymes for fermentation of milk to produce dairy products like curd, yogurt, cheese etc.The flourishing dairy industry in India is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for enzymes in the coming years.



Moreover, the increasing popularity of recombinant enzymes across various industries like detergents, pharmaceuticals etc. is another factor behind the growth of this market. The constant innovations in research and development activities to increase the yield, improve enzyme specificity as well as stability is further expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Additionally, the increasing use of proteases in detergents coupled with the growing use in animal feed is projected to drive the growth of enzymes market in India in the coming years.Enzymes are biocatalysts which accelerates the reaction and gives the desired results in a biological reaction.



The market also faces some restrains as there are issues with handling and safety of enzymes. Also, the high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature & pH hampers can hamper the growth of the market.



India enzymes market is segmented based on type, source, application and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into amylases, cellulases, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases and others.



The proteases enzyme is expected to undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to widespread use in food, beverage, detergents, and pharmaceuticals.



Based on application, India enzymes market is segmented into industrial and specialty enzymes.The industrial segment is further categorized into food & beverages, detergent, animal feed, paper & pulp, textile and others.



The specialty enzymes segment is further categorized into pharmaceutical, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, biocatalysts.Among the two, the specialty enzymes segment with application pharmaceutical is dominating the market.



The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising R&D in recombinant techniques that have enabled in improving the yields of enzymes through fermentation, increased stability and altered specificity.

Major players operating in the India enzymes market are BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Lumis, Maps Enzymes Ltd, Anthem Cellutions(India) Ltd, Associated British Foods PLC, Amano Enzyme Inc. and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, among others. Companies are investing in research and development activities to bring new and more efficient enzymes to cater to the growing needs of various end user industries.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India enzymes market.

• To classify and forecast India Enzymes market based on type, source, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India enzymes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches in India enzymes market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India enzymes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India enzymes market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of enzyme manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India enzymes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Enzymes manufacturers/partners

• Sales channel/vendors/ distribution

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to enzymes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India enzymes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Enzymes Market, By Type:

o Amylases

o Cellulases

o Proteases

o Lipases

o Polymerases

o Nucleases

o Others

• India Enzymes Market, By Source:

o Micro-Organisms

o Plants

o Animals

• India Enzymes Market, By Application:

o Industrial

- Food & Beverages

- Detergent

- Animal Feed

- Paper & Pulp

- Textile

- Others

o Specialty Enzymes

- Pharmaceutical

- Research & Biotechnology

- Diagnostics

- Biocatalysts

• India Enzymes Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India enzymes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





