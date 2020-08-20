NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (“Applied” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Applied and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 13, 2019, Applied Therapeutics conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 4 million shares of common stock priced at $10.00 per share. On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s ACTION-Kids study evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia. The FDA cited the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that every participant in the study has access to the drug’s benefits.

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

