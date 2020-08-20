New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market By Type, By Revenue Generation, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917064/?utm_source=GNW



India broadcasting and cable TV market is anticipated to undergo robust rate of growth during the forecast period.The major factors propelling the growth of the market in India are favorable regulations, technological advancements and growing investment opportunities in the broadcasting and cable TV market.



The increasing demand of TV sets, especially in rural India is also one of the key factors supporting the growth of this market. Further, the growth in entertainment industry with growing demand for international TV channels and shows is also propelling the growth of India broadcasting and cable TV market through 2025.



In recent times, India has witnessed surge in active subscriber base with entry of various Multi System operators (MSOs).The digitization of cable TV in India is at advanced stage with market driven by content innovation and product offerings.



Direct-to-home (DTH) subscriptions are growing rapidly with increasing per capita disposable income of the country. The increased usage of 3G and 4G services along with influx of new content creation methods are some other factors expected to drive the growth of India broadcasting and cable TV market by 2025.



India broadcasting and cable TV market is segmented based on type, revenue generation and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into terrestrial television, cable tv and satellite.



The terrestrial television dominated the market in 2019, followed by cable TV and satellite and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.Based on revenue generation, the India broadcasting and cable TV market is segmented into subscriptions, advertising and public funds.



In 2019, cable TV led the market followed by satellite and terrestrial television.

Major players operating in the India broadcasting and cable TV market are Siti Networks, DEN Networks, Hathway Digital, GTPL Hathway, Fastway Transmission, IndusInd Media and Communications Ltd (IMCL), The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Kerala Cable Communicators Ltd (KCCL), Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd, Asianet Satellite Communications and e-Digital, among others.There are 1471 registered MSOs in India, of which 1143 are currently operational.



There are also about 100,000 local cable operators (LCOs) operating in the country.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India broadcasting and cable TV market.

• To classify and forecast India broadcasting and cable TV market based on type, revenue generation, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India broadcasting and cable TV market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new launches in India broadcasting and cable TV market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India broadcasting and cable TV market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India broadcasting and cable tv market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of broadcasting and cable TV service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service provider companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, end users and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India broadcasting and cable TV market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Broadcasting and cable TV service providers/partners

• Industry Experts

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to broadcasting and cable TVs

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India broadcasting and cable TV market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market, By Type:

o Terrestrial Television

o Cable TV

o Satellite

• India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market, By Revenue Generation:

o Subscriptions

o Advertising

o Public Funds

• India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India broadcasting and cable TV market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





