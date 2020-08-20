New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817964/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High Fatigue Wire, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$513 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Fatigue Wire segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $344.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$344.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$300.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Other Wire Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Other Wire segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$276.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$313.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: High Fatigue Wire (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: High Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Medium Fatigue Wire (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Wire (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Wire (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Wire (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel
Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oil Tempered Spring
Steel Wire: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
