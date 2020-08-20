New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Flooring Adhesive Market By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917063/?utm_source=GNW



India flooring adhesives market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate owing to the expansion in building & construction sector which is driving utilization of flooring adhesives such as vinyl adhesives in wood and ply laminates in the country.The commercial applications in hospitality industry along with residential applications in flats & apartments due to the increasing demand for laminate, linoleum or wood flooring is driving India flooring adhesives market through 2025.



Moreover, the affordability offered by flooring adhesives is expected to hasten their consumption in budget housings, consequently driving the India flooring adhesives market.



Further, the increasing use of decorative and aesthetically pleasing flooring is also supporting the growth of flooring adhesives market in India.With rise in disposable income, people are willing to spend on attractive flooring options.



There are different types of adhesives available in the market and the selection is largely dependent on the flooring type as well as flooring application.



India flooring adhesives market is segmented based on type, application, technology, end use and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, vinyl adhesives and others.



The epoxy adhesive segment is undergoing the fastest growth and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue share by 2025 owing to their preference over other adhesives.



Based on end use, India flooring adhesives market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rise in residential construction activities in the country to provide housing for the growing population.



Some of the leading players operating in India flooring adhesive market are Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc India, Huntsman Corporation., MYK LATICRETE INDIA PVT, Saint-Gobain Weber, Bostik, H.B. Fuller Company, SIKA INDIA, ADREX Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others. Key manufacturing companies are launching new range of products to provide better adhesion. They are also working on brand promotion and product awareness to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the India flooring adhesives market on the basis of type, application, technology, end use and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the India market size of the flooring adhesives, in terms of value and volume.

• To project the size of flooring adhesives market, in terms of value and volume, with respect to key types such as epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, vinyl adhesives and others

• To understand the regional market structure of flooring adhesives market, the India flooring adhesives market is segmented in four regions, namely – North India, West India, South India and East India and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the India flooring adhesives market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the India flooring adhesives market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, plant capacity, government policy and investments in the India flooring adhesives market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of flooring adhesives in India.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading flooring adhesive manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant location, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the type, application, technology, end use, and regional presence of all major flooring adhesive manufacturers across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size for India flooring adhesives using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for standard types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as The Adhesives and Sealants Association (TASA), secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Flooring Adhesives manufacturers and suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to flooring adhesives

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as flooring adhesive manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, the India flooring adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Flooring Adhesives Market, By Type:

o Epoxy Adhesives

o Polyurethane Adhesives

o Acrylic Adhesives

o Vinyl Adhesives

o Others

• India Flooring Adhesives Market, By Application:

o Tile & Stone

o Carpet

o Wood

o Laminate

o Others

• India Flooring Adhesives Market, By Technology:

o Water-based Adhesives

o Solvent-based Adhesives

o Hot-melt based Adhesives

• India Flooring Adhesives Market, By End Use:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• India Flooring Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North India

o West India

o South India

o East India



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India flooring adhesives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





