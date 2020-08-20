New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Warehouse Robotics Market By Type, By Software, By Function, By Payload Capacity, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917058/?utm_source=GNW

5 kg to 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg, 81 kg to 180 kg, 181 kg to 300 kg, 301 kg to 900 kg, More Than 900 kg), By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Automotive, E-Commerce, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



India warehouse robotics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The India warehouse robotics market is driven by the growing e-commerce & retail industry, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others.



Additionally, the warehouse robots help in performing different warehouse functions, improving productivity & operational efficiency, decrease the dependency on human force while reducing the operational costs.These benefits have led to the increased adoption of warehouse robots across various enterprises and manufacturing units, especially the SMEs.



This in turn is positively impacting the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, technological advancements such as integration of industry 4.0 standards with warehouse robots coupled with new product launches by major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of implementation and deployment of warehouse robots can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to warehouse robots can further restrict the market growth. Besides, the use of warehouse robots reduces the dependency on human force thereby decreasing the employment opportunities thereby negatively impacting the market growth.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises, warehouses and manufacturing units are also compromised.India is also widely affected by the disease spread and at present the country is under a rigorous lockdown.



As a result of this neither the warehouses & manufacturing units are open nor functional. This is expected to negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.



The India warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type, software, function, payload capacity, end user industry, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, cartesian robots and others.



The mobile robots segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their extensive use by various e-commerce companies and manufacturing units.Based on software, the market can be fragmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system and warehouse execution system.



The warehouse management system software is expected to dominate the market on account of the associated benefits such as higher productivity, reduced costs, improved space utilization, enhanced customer experience, among others.Based on function, the market can be grouped into pick and place, palletizing and depalletizing, transportation, packaging and others.



The pick and place function is expected to dominate the market since pick and place robots are highly accurate & efficient and reduce order processing time & related costs. Based on end user industry, the market can be classified into food & beverage, automotive, e-commerce, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemical and others. The food & beverage industry is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing use of warehouse robots in packaging, pelletizing and transportation.



The major players operating in the warehouse robotics market are ABB India Ltd., Fanuc India Limited, KUKA India Private Limited, Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (Robotics Division), Yamaha Robotics, Omron Automation Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Limited, Siemens India, Daifuku India Private Limited, B&R Industrial Automation Private Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India warehouse robotics market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India warehouse robotics market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast India warehouse robotics market based on type, software, function, payload capacity, end user industry, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India warehouse robotics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India warehouse robotics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India warehouse robotics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India warehouse robotics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India warehouse robotics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India warehouse robotics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Warehouse robotics service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to warehouse robotics

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India warehouse robotics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type:

o Mobile Robots

o Articulated Robots

o Cylindrical Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Parallel Robots

o Cartesian Robots

o Others

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By Software:

o Warehouse Management System

o Warehouse Control System

o Warehouse Execution System

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function:

o Pick and Place

o Palletizing and Depalletizing

o Transportation

o Packaging

o Others

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By Payload Capacity:

o 0.5 kg to 10 kg

o 11 kg to 80 kg

o 81 kg to 180 kg

o 181 kg to 300 kg

o 301 kg to 900 kg

o More Than 900 kg

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By End User Industry:

o Food & Beverage

o Automotive

o E-Commerce

o Electrical & Electronics

o Pharmaceuticals

o Chemical

o Others

• India Warehouse Robotics Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India warehouse robotics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917058/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001