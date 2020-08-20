New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Clients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$364 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the With Monitor segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $352.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.5% CAGR



The Thin Clients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$352.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Mobile Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Mobile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$154 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

10ZiG Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IGEL Technology GmbH

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

NComputing

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Siemens AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thin Clients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thin Clients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thin Clients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thin Clients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Standalone (Form Factor) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Standalone (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Standalone (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: With Monitor (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: With Monitor (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: With Monitor (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mobile (Form Factor) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mobile (Form Factor) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mobile (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Enterprise (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Enterprise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Enterprise (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Government (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Education (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Education (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Education (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thin Clients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Thin Clients Market in the United States by Form

Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Thin Clients Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Thin Clients Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Thin Clients Historic Market Review by Form

Factor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Thin Clients Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form

Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thin

Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Thin Clients Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thin Clients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Thin Clients Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Thin Clients Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Thin Clients Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thin Clients Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form

Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form

Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Thin Clients Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Thin Clients Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Thin Clients Market in France by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form

Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Thin Clients Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form

Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Thin Clients Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Thin Clients Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Thin Clients Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Thin Clients Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020-2027



Table 83: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Thin Clients Market in Asia-Pacific by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Thin Clients Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 63

