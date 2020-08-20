New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Clients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$364 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the With Monitor segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $352.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.5% CAGR
The Thin Clients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$352.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Mobile Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR
In the global Mobile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$154 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thin Clients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thin Clients Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thin Clients Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thin Clients Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Standalone (Form Factor) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Standalone (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Standalone (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: With Monitor (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: With Monitor (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: With Monitor (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mobile (Form Factor) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mobile (Form Factor) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mobile (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Enterprise (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Enterprise (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Enterprise (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Government (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Government (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Government (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Education (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Education (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Education (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thin Clients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Thin Clients Market in the United States by Form
Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Thin Clients Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Thin Clients Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Thin Clients Historic Market Review by Form
Factor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Thin Clients Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Thin Clients Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form
Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thin
Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Thin Clients Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thin Clients Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Thin Clients Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Thin Clients Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Thin Clients Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Thin Clients Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020-2027
Table 53: Thin Clients Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form
Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form
Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Thin Clients Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Thin Clients Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Thin Clients Market in France by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by Form
Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Thin Clients Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Thin Clients Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by Form
Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Thin Clients Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Thin Clients Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Thin Clients Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Thin Clients Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form Factor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Thin Clients Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Thin Clients Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Thin Clients Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Thin Clients: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Thin Clients Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form Factor for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thin Clients in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Thin Clients Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Thin Clients Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020-2027
Table 83: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Thin Clients Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Thin Clients Market in Asia-Pacific by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Thin Clients Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Thin Clients Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form Factor: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Thin Clients Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Thin Clients Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Thin Clients Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817947/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: