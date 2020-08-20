New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contactless Smart Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817946/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.6% over the period 2020-2027. Proximity Card, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.8% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU/MPU Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Contactless Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 124-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

CardLogix Corporation

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Paragon Group Limited

Watchdata Technologies











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contactless Smart Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Contactless Smart Cards Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Proximity Card (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Proximity Card (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: CPU/MPU Cards (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: CPU/MPU Cards (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Contactless Smart Cards Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Contactless Smart Cards: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Contactless Smart Cards Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Contactless Smart Cards Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Contactless Smart Cards Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Contactless Smart Cards Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: French Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Contactless Smart Cards Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Contactless Smart Cards Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Contactless Smart Cards Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Contactless Smart Cards:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Contactless Smart Cards Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Contactless Smart Cards Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Contactless Smart Cards Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Contactless Smart Cards Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58











