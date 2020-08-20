New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Women Wear Consumption Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917038/?utm_source=GNW



India women wear consumption market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The India women wear consumption market is driven by the increasing working women population.



Additionally, growing influence of social media on the ongoing fashion trends is further expected to propel the market through 2025. Furthermore, ongoing experimentations related to fashion and clothing by various fashion bloggers and designers is expected to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



The India women wear consumption market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, company and region.Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, exclusive stores, online and others.



The specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the market on account of more customer reliability and dependence on them.Additionally, these provide exposure and accessibility to large number of brands and products.



The online segment is expected to register significant growth owing to the benefits such as doorstep delivery, easy price comparisons, convenience, better prices, among others.



The major players operating in the India women wear consumption market are Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), The Gap, Inc, Shoppers Stop Ltd., Zara India Ltd., Forever 21, Inc., Pantaloons Fashion & Retail, Global Desi, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Trent (TATA Group- (Westside)) and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India women wear consumption market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India women wear consumption market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast India women wear consumption market based on type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India women wear consumption market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India women wear consumption market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India women wear consumption market.

• To conduct pricing analysis in the India women wear consumption market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India women wear consumption market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India women wear consumption market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India women wear consumption market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Women wear manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to women wear consumption

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India women wear consumption market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Women Wear Consumption Market, By Type:

o Western Wear

o Traditional Wear

o Sports Wear

o Intimate Wear

o Accessories

o Others

• India Women Wear Consumption Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Others

• India Women Wear Consumption Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India women wear consumption market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001