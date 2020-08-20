New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Wallpaper Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917037/?utm_source=GNW



India wallpaper market is anticipated to undergo growth during the forecast period owing to expanding urban population and growing influence of western lifestyle.With increasing disposable income, Indians are willing to spend on interior items like wallpaper.



The growing urbanization coupled with growth in Indian real estate sector are aiding to the demand for wallpapers in the market.



Further, availability of different types of wallpapers alongside with different price range and quality is supporting the growth of the market.Wallpapers can be customized, depending on consumer’s taste and preferences.



They are usually made up of paper, plastic, vinyl, etc.The demand for wallpapers is consistently rising from both residential as well as commercial sector.



Growth in hospitality industry is also aiding to the growth of wallpaper market in the country. With improving standard of living in the country, the India wallpaper market is expected to witness significant growth by 2025.



India wallpaper market is segmented based on type, end user, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into vinyl-based, non-woven, fabric and others.



The demand for non-woven and fabric wallpapers is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period considering their durability aspect.



Based on end user, the India wallpaper market is segmented into residential and commercial sector.The commercial sector lead the market and is expected to dominate further during the forecast period owing to expanding hospitality and retail sector in the country.



Wallpapers act as a decorative item and possess high durability as compared to paints.

Major players operating in the India wallpaper market are Marshalls Wallcoverings, Elementto Lifestyle Wallcoverings Pvt. Ltd, Excel Wallcoverings, ATCO Interiors Private Limited, Adornis Wallpapers, Gratex Industries Ltd., Ultra Walls (Sonu Art), Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints and Happy Walls, among others. As most of the materials are outsourced in Indian wallpaper market, the lucrative opportunity has led to the emergence of various startup companies like Pepperfry, Homify in the Indian market. Most of the leading companies are investing in strong distribution network to increase their market share. Online channels are acting as a great distribution channel for wallpaper manufacturers.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of wallpaper manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India wallpaper market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, India wallpaper market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Wallpaper Market, By Type:

o Vinyl-based

o Non-woven

o Fabric

o Others

• India Wallpaper Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• India Wallpaper Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

• India Wallpaper Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



