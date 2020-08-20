New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoghurt Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817940/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Set Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$47.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Greek Yogurt segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Yoghurt market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Yogurt Drinks Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Yogurt Drinks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 521-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Yoghurt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Yoghurt Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Yoghurt Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Yoghurt Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Set Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Set Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Set Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Greek Yogurt (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Greek Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Greek Yogurt (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 18: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Yoghurt Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Yoghurt Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Yoghurt Market in the United States by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Yoghurt Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Yoghurt Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Yoghurt Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Yoghurt Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Yoghurt Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Yoghurt Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Yoghurt Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Yoghurt Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Yoghurt Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Yoghurt Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 62: Yoghurt Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Yoghurt Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Yoghurt Market in France by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Distribution
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Yoghurt Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Yoghurt Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Distribution
Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Yoghurt Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Yoghurt Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Yoghurt Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Yoghurt Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Yoghurt Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Yoghurt Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Yoghurt Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Yoghurt Market in Russia by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 104: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Yoghurt Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Yoghurt Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Yoghurt Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Yoghurt Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Yoghurt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Yoghurt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 132: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Yoghurt: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Yoghurt: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Yoghurt Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Yoghurt Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Yoghurt Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Yoghurt Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Yoghurt Marketby Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Yoghurt Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 152: Yoghurt Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Yoghurt Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Yoghurt Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Yoghurt Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Yoghurt Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Yoghurt Historic Marketby Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Yoghurt Historic Marketby
Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Salesby Distribution Channel for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Yoghurt Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Yoghurt Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Yoghurt Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 191: Yoghurt Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Yoghurt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Yoghurt Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Yoghurt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Yoghurt Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 204: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Yoghurt Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Yoghurt Market in Africa by Distribution Channel:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 275
