1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Set Yogurt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$47.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Greek Yogurt segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Yoghurt market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Yogurt Drinks Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Yogurt Drinks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 521-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arla Foods Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Chobani LLC

Groupe Danone

Muller UK & Ireland Group LLP (Muller Milk & Ingredients)

Nestle SA

Parmalat SpA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Yoplait USA, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Yoghurt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Yoghurt Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Yoghurt Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Yoghurt Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Set Yogurt (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Set Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Set Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Greek Yogurt (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Greek Yogurt (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Greek Yogurt (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Yogurt Drinks (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Frozen Yogurt (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Frozen Yogurt (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Independent Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Specialist Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Convenience Stores (Distribution Channel) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Yoghurt Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Yoghurt Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Yoghurt Market in the United States by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Yoghurt Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Yoghurt Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Yoghurt Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Yoghurt Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Yoghurt Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Yoghurt Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Yoghurt Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Yoghurt Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Yoghurt Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Yoghurt Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 62: Yoghurt Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Yoghurt Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Yoghurt Market in France by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Distribution

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Yoghurt Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Yoghurt Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Distribution

Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Yoghurt Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Yoghurt Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Yoghurt Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Yoghurt Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Yoghurt Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Yoghurt Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Yoghurt Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Yoghurt Market in Russia by Distribution Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 104: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Yoghurt Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Yoghurt Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Yoghurt Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Yoghurt Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Yoghurt Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Yoghurt Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Yoghurt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Yoghurt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 132: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Yoghurt: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Yoghurt: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Yoghurt Market Share Analysis

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Yoghurt Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Yoghurt Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Yoghurt Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Yoghurt Marketby Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Yoghurt Marketby Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Yoghurt Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 152: Yoghurt Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Yoghurt Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Yoghurt Market in Brazil by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Yoghurt Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Yoghurt Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Yoghurt Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Latin America by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Yoghurt Historic Marketby Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Yoghurt Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Yoghurt Historic Marketby

Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Yoghurt Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Salesby Distribution Channel for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Yoghurt Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Yoghurt: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Yoghurt Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Yoghurt Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Yoghurt Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Yoghurt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 191: Yoghurt Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Yoghurt Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Yoghurt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Yoghurt Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Yoghurt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Yoghurt Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 204: Yoghurt Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Yoghurt Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Yoghurt Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Yoghurt Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Yoghurt Market in Africa by Distribution Channel:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Yoghurt Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 275

