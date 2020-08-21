NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) on behalf of Blink stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Blink has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 19, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a report characterizing Blink as “a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders.” Among other issues, the Culper reported opined “that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network,” estimating that “the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%” of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate.

On this news, Blink’s stock price fell sharply on August 19, 2020, to close at $9.45 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blink shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

